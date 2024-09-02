Dear Hyeri new stills: Shin Hye Sun heroically rescues Kang Hoon from sudden attack, sparking romance; PICS

ENA's much-anticipated romance drama, Dear Hyeri, has unveiled exciting new stills that hint at a dynamic and thrilling relationship between Shin Hye Sun and Kang Hoon’s characters. These images offer a glimpse of the unexpected romance that unfolds amidst chaos, capturing viewers' attention with the intensity and intrigue that the series promises to deliver.

In one dramatic still, Joo Hye Ri, played by Shin Hye Sun, is seen Kang Joo Yeon's wrist, portrayed by Kang Hoon, and sprinting away in a desperate attempt to save him from an imminent threat. The scene unfolds in the first-floor lobby of a broadcast station, where Kang Joo Yeon finds himself facing a bizarre and frightening situation: a woman in a white hanbok, wielding a pickaxe, poised to strike.

Her clothes are angrily scrawled with the words, “Kang Joo Yeon must apologize for the misinformation,” suggesting that she is on a mission to seek revenge or justice. The intensity of the confrontation raises questions about the motives behind the attack and sets a high-stakes tone for the drama.

Take a look at the newly released stills here;

In the midst of this chaos, Hye Ri's intervention adds an unexpected twist. Without a moment's hesitation, she drops the box she’s holding, grabs Joo Yeon’s wrist, and pulls him into a frantic escape. Her hair flies wildly, and she runs with urgency and strength, showing both her determination and a hint of affection. This act of heroism not only saves Joo Yeon from potential harm but also lays the foundation for a romance filled with unexpected twists and turns. The stills beautifully capture this fleeting yet intense moment, sparking curiosity about how their relationship will evolve from here.

Advertisement

Dear Hyeri promises to be more than just a typical romance drama. The show revolves around Joo Eun Ho (also played by Shin Hye Sun), a seasoned announcer who struggles with dissociative identity disorder following the traumatic disappearance of her younger sibling and a painful breakup with her long-time boyfriend, Hyun Oh (Lee Jin Wook). Shin Hye Sun's portrayal of dual roles, Joo Eun Ho, a seemingly unremarkable announcer, and Joo Hye Ri, a spirited parking lot attendant, adds complexity to the narrative.

Meanwhile, Kang Hoon's character, Kang Joo Yeon, a confident and somewhat aloof news announcer, finds his world turned upside down when Joo Hye Ri crashes into his life. For a man who has spent his life avoiding romantic entanglements, Hye Ri's bold and unexpected rescue marks the beginning of a journey he never anticipated: falling in love for the very first time.

With its blend of suspense, emotional storyline, and unexpected romance, Dear Hyeri is set to captivate viewers when it premieres on September 23 at 10 p.m. KST.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Welcome to Samdalri Final Review: Ji Chang Wook-Shin Hye Sun's heartfelt love story comes to satisfying end