Former T-ara member Lee Areum receives 8-month prison suspension in child abuse and defamation case against ex-husband

Former T-ara member Lee Areum is facing a prison sentence after admitting to child abuse charges. She has been also found guilty in a case of defamation of her ex-husband. If no similar crime is committed during the probation period, her prison sentence might be voided.

On January 17, the sentencing hearing for Lee Areum was held at the 9th Criminal Division of Ansan Branch (with Chief Judge Yoon Sang Do). The court sentenced the former T-ara member to 8 months in prison with 2 years of probation. She is also required to attend 40 hours of child abuse prevention lectures.

Lee Areum was facing two shocking charges after she was accused of yelling and cursing at her ex-husband in the presence of their two children. A defamation lawsuit was also filed against her by netizen A. Areum made several derogatory remarks about the netizen during a live broadcast after they disclosed the court documents about the singer's current husband.

On this day, the court found her guilty on both charges and proceeded to the sentencing. The court stated that although Areum claimed that she didn't intend to slander the netizen, her accusation of the court ruling being fabricated was made without verifying the facts. Therefore, she was found to be wilfully negligent.

"Considering the context of the broadcast, her relationship with the victim, and the nature of her remarks, it is recognized that there was intent to defame," the court stated.

Meanwhile, Areum's mother also received four months in prison with 1 year probation for child abuse charges. She was accused of allowing her grandchildren to remain in an environment where the singer verbally abused her ex-husband between the time timeline of 2021 and 2022. Therefore, Areum's mother was charged with neglecting the situation.

Advertisement

In 2012, she joined T-ara and then only a year later, she left the group. In 2019, she married her ex-husband, a businessman, and had two sons with him. However, in 2023, the couple began divorce proceedings. After it was settled, Areum announced her remarriage, revealing her relationship with a man. Her prompt decision to remarry sparked much controversy at that time.

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan to drop Better Half with Japanese band Omoinotake as first release post military enlistment