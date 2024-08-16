Did BTS’ Jimin’s father cancel 'fan signing' event in Japan? Know what happened to cafe opening activity

BTS’ Jimin’s father who owns a famous cafe in South Korea and was planning to attend the opening of its new franchise in Japan recently canceled his attendance. Apparently, many sources reported that Jimin’s father was also holding a fan sign event as part of his cafe opening. However, it was just a cafe opening event.

On August 16, 2024, according to some sources BTS’ Jimin’s father recently canceled a ‘fan-signing’ event in Japan. However, it was not the whole truth. Several South Korean media outlets also reported the same claiming that the father of the BTS member had a ‘fan sign’ event as part of his cafe opening event in Japan.

Jimin’s father was actually opening a new cafe franchise in Japan for his famous cafe called Magante now, ZM-ILLENNIAL, and was scheduled to attend the event as well. However, due to some personal reasons, he had to cancel the event.

The organizers of the event also announced that they had wished to meet as many people as possible but the event was unfortunately canceled as Jimin’s father is unable to attend this time due to some personal circumstances.

Fans were not happy to see false news about the BTS' member's father and tried to rectify the situation.

Additionally, Jimin’s father’s cafe is one of the must-visit places for ARMYs (BTS’ official fandom) and K-pop fans. It has been appreciated by visitors many times.

In other news, Jimin is currently completing his mandatory military service as an active-duty soldier. He enlisted last year on December 12, 2023, alongside bandmate Jungkook. Jimin and Jungkook were recently seen showing off their buffed-up physique in a photo with fellow soldiers.

In other news, Jimin and Jungkook’s highly awaited travel show Are You Sure?! premiered on August 8 on Disney+ and has released three episodes filled with fun and adventure. They were also joined by fellow member V on the show for their stay on Jeju Island.

Meanwhile, Jimin recently released his highly anticipated solo comeback album MUSE alongside the lead track Who on July 19, 2024. Who recently became the first-ever K-pop song in Billboard Hot 100 history to chart in the top 25 for consecutive three weeks.

