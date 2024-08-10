BTS' Jimin makes history as album MUSE’s track Who becomes 1st K-pop solo song to stay in UK's top 25 for first 3 weeks

BTS’ Jimin has set a new record in the United Kingdom with his latest hit. Upon its release in July, Jimin’s solo title track Who debuted at No. 4 on the Official Singles Chart, which is considered the U.K. equivalent of Billboard's Hot 100. This achievement marks his highest solo ranking on the chart to date.

On August 9, according to UK local time, the Official Charts announced that Who had successfully stayed at No. 25 on the Official Singles Chart, making it the first song by a Korean solo artist to remain in the top 25 for its first three weeks. Meanwhile, Who spent its third consecutive week at No. 1 on both the Official Singles Sales Chart and the Official Singles Downloads Chart.

Listen to Who here-

Who is the lead single from Jimin's second solo album, MUSE. A few days after its release, the song surged on streaming platforms, quickly reaching number one on the daily global Spotify charts. In the music video for Who, Jimin wanders through the streets at night in search of his "love," singing about missing someone he has never met before, and dances with a troupe of dancers.

MUSE features seven tracks by the BTS member, including Closer Than This, the pre-release single Smeraldo Garden Marching Band featuring Loco, and the lead single Who. The album debuted at number two on the South Korean Circle Album Chart, selling over 771,000 copies of its two versions in its first week. It also debuted at number three on the Japanese Oricon Albums Chart, with over 83,000 physical copies sold.

While Jimin's first solo album FACE explored confronting one's inner self, MUSE sees him candidly sharing the stories he wanted to tell, reflecting his journey of finding inspiration from his surroundings. On August 6, local time, Billboard announced that Jimin retained his position at No. 1 on the Global 200, the Global Excl. U.S. chart, and the Digital Song Sales chart. Who topped all three charts for the second consecutive week, successfully maintaining its status as the best-selling song of the week in the United States.

On August 4, Jimin released a special live clip featuring performances of Rebirth (Intro) and Slow Dance from his new solo album MUSE. Notably, Sofia Carson, who is featured on Slow Dance, traveled to Korea to film the live clip with Jimin. The video concludes with a heartwarming moment as the two singers share a hug after their duet.

