BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook make international news for accidentally promoting a kayak store

BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook have appeared in the international news for their accidental promotion of a kayak store. The K-pop stars are appearing in a travel show titled Are You Sure?!, and while shooting for it, they seem to have stumbled upon a kayak shop. They wore the t-shirts of the shop after getting wet during the water activity, which accidentally boosted their business.

BTS is known for being global stars and for the massive fan following they have worldwide. However, they never fail to surprise people with their influence and how often it can reach a much wider audience.

Recently, the two K-pop stars made international news for yet another incident. WTNH News8, a news station in New Haven, Connecticut, USA, aired news about Jimin and Jungkook on their channel. In the ongoing show Are You Sure?! Both stars can be seen wearing Black Hall Outfitter‘s signature Salty to the Core t-shirts from a kayak shop.

Jimin and Jungkook’s kayak flipped, and when the store manager saw them, he immediately offered them their t-shirts. This small gesture has led to big sales for the shop, and it is all because of the artists’ accidental promotion. In addition to selling out the t-shirts, people are also coming by to kayak and visit the store.

The show is described as a travel series where Jimin and Jungkook will travel across different regions, do various activities, and spend quality time together. As the title suggests, they encountered unexpected events throughout their journey that made them question, "Are You Sure?!"

The duo visited New York in the United States, Jeju Island in South Korea, and Sapporo in Japan. They explored the bustling cityscape in New York, visiting iconic landmarks and enjoying the diverse food scene.

On Jeju Island, they immersed themselves in nature, experiencing the tranquility of its beaches and hiking trails. Sapporo offered a blend of cultural and outdoor activities, from visiting traditional markets to exploring breathtaking landscapes.

Are You Sure?! will consist of 8 episodes in total, and the first two episodes are scheduled to premiere on August 8, 2024, on the Disney+ streaming platform. Are you ready to watch Jimin and Jungkook take on thrilling challenges?