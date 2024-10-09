Did BTS’ Jin make an appearance at Sabrina Carpenter’s concert? Unexpected interaction surprises fans; SEE PIC

Sabrina Carpenter is making headlines all over the world with her new album Short n’ Sweet, which has become a viral sensation with singles Taste, Espresso, and more. The artist is also currently holding a world tour and performing across various cities. However, what caught fans' attention was when BTS’ Jin made a sudden appearance in one of her shows.

On October 8, 2024, Sabrina Carpenter took to Instagram and posted several pictures from her shows in Hartford, Boston, and Baltimore. However, fans noticed that in one of the pictures, BTS' Jin made an unexpected appearance—though not in person. In a crowd shot, a Sabrina fan was holding a sign that read 'SHORT N SWEET PLATINUM PRINCESS,' but what fans really noticed was her phone. Inside her clear phone case, she had a Jin photocard visibly attached, making Jin a subtle yet surprising part of the post.

The picture went viral on social media platforms instantly, and fans started to become excited about the unexpected appearance of their favorite artist. Moreover, the fan also came out to address the situation and assured that the photocard would always remain on her phone. This instance shows how popular Jin is, and he has fans from all around the world.



Jin made his debut as a K-pop idol in 2013 through the K-pop group BTS alongside RM, J-Hope, Suga, V, Jungkook, and Jimin. The artist made his official solo debut with the single The Astronaut in 2022.

Advertisement

Following his discharge from the military on June 13, 2024, the artist made his first public appearance to celebrate the 11th anniversary of the group as part of FESTA 2024 with his fans at Jamsil Arena. Jin will also be appearing in MBC's outdoor variety show The Half-Star Hotel in Lost Island, marking his first television appearance following his military discharge.

Jin is also currently appearing in his solo variety show titled RUN JIN, which is a spin-off of Run BTS in collaboration with BIGHIT Music, where he is seen doing various outdoor activities. He will also be guest-starring in the variety show KIAN's Bizarre B&B, scheduled to be released in 2025.

ALSO READ: TWICE’s Jihyo prefers to ‘get cheated on’ rather than being ‘ghosted’ in a relationship; Know why