RUN JIN Ep 9 Highlights: BTS member goes farming with Soongsil Uni students, mentions SEVENTEEN and Song Kang; teases reunion with B1A4's Sandeul

In Episode 9 of RUN JIN, BTS' Jin took fans on a charming and lighthearted adventure, proving once again why he's loved for his warmth and humor. This episode offered a wholesome mix of volunteer work, celebrity mentions, and unexpected moments, leaving viewers eagerly awaiting more.

Farming with Soongsil University Students

The episode kicked off with Jin’s enthusiastic arrival at a farming village in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi Do, the very district where he completed his military service. With his playful humor on full display, Jin joked about how he once vowed never to return to the area, only to find himself back in the fields, ready to lend a hand. The village, known for its peppers and apples, was short of manpower, and Jin stepped in to help alongside Soongsil University law students.

As the group prepared to harvest peppers, Jin revealed that he wasn’t entirely new to farming. “I’ve farmed before,” he shared, recounting how his uncle's strawberry and melon farm became his workspace during a rebellious month in his youth. His easy-going nature immediately set the tone for the day, making the pepper-picking activity feel more like a reunion of old friends than a laborious task.

The Soongsil University students, full of enthusiasm and energy, quickly bonded with Jin, even engaging in a playful Run Jin chant. Together, they tackled the vast pepper fields, their synergy reflecting the easy rapport that Jin is known for cultivating in his interactions.

BTS’ Jin mentions SEVENTEEN and Song Kang

In true Jin fashion, the episode was peppered with amusing moments and unexpected shoutouts. While getting ready for the hard work ahead, Jin teased viewers by asking if the special guests joining him would be none other than the members of SEVENTEEN. When it turned out to be the Soongsil law students instead, Jin joked, “Soongsil Law instead of SEVENTEEN? I like that,” showing his quick wit and ability to turn any moment into entertainment.

Jin also mentioned his alma mater, Konkuk University, which led to a light-hearted conversation about other celebrities who graduated from the same program. The students excitedly brought up Song Kang, the beloved actor, causing Jin to feign disappointment that their enthusiasm was reserved for Song Kang rather than himself. "Why didn’t you say 'wow' for me?” Jin playfully lamented, adding a dose of humor to the exchange. Little did Jin know, Song Kang has actually mentioned seeing Jin in the university hallways and once joked that having a face like Jin's is a prerequisite for superstardom!

Jin being a senior like no other

In one of the episode's more heartfelt moments, Jin mentioned visiting his military juniors just a few days prior to shooting the episode. Ever the thoughtful senior, he recounted how he treated them to a meal, appreciating their hard work. His genuine nature and unwavering support for those around him were on full display, earning admiration not only from the Soongsil students but also from the staff members who joined him briefly for a game later.

Jin teases reunion with B1A4's Sandeul

As if the farming antics weren’t enough, Jin also teased fans with an exciting reunion on the horizon; this time with B1A4's Sandeul. Longtime friends, Jin and Sandeul share an endearing bromance that fans have adored for years. The preview hinted at a fishing trip between the two, which promises to be filled with laughter and competition.

In a hilarious twist, as Jin and Sandeul were about to embark on their fishing adventure, the coast guard suddenly appeared, halting the shoot. The duo, clearly confused but trying to keep their composure, watched as the staff scrambled to figure out what was going on. Jin’s famous comedic timing shone through as he responded to the situation with deadpan humor, turning what could have been an awkward moment into another highlight of the episode.

