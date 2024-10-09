TWICE’s Jihyo prefers to ‘get cheated on’ rather than being ‘ghosted’ in a relationship; Know why

Jihyo, the popular K-pop singer and leader of the noted girl group TWICE, has some preferences when it comes to relationships. The TWICE leader said that she would prefer to get cheated on rather than be ghosted in a relationship and her reason is indeed valid.

On October 8, 2024, the ootb STUDIO YouTube channel released the new episode of Seibja, which has TWICE’s Jihyo as a host who travels around Korea looking for good guesthouses. Jihyo this time around was mingling with the tourists while at a guesthouse in Yeosu city.

Where they had dinner, and to make it interesting, the guests and TWICE leader began to play a game of Pick One or the Other to keep the things interesting and fun.

Then, the staff of the guesthouse asked if faced with a choice between “breaking up because your significant other (boyfriend/girlfriend) cheated or ghosted you.” Jihyo did not hesitate much to say that she would prefer to get “cheated on” or have someone else in their life rather than being "ghosted,” because if they “ghost me, I wouldn’t even know if we broke up.” Supporting closure, the TWICE leader said that at least with cheating she would know that they are over.

Watch the full fun conversation of TWICE’s Jihyo here:

Jihyo is a popular K-pop singer who debuted as a leader and vocalist of the worldwide popular K-pop girl group TWICE on October 20, 2015, with their first extended play, The Story Begins. The group shot to fame with their single Cheer Up, released on April 25, 2016, as part of the EP Page Two. The song became so popular that it won Best Performing Single of the Year at the Melon Music Awards and Song of the Year at the Mnet Asian Music Awards.

Advertisement

Jihyo marked her solo debut by releasing her debut EP ZONE alongside the viral hit track Killin’ Me Good on August 18, 2023. The EP debuted at number one on the Circle Album Chart after selling over 580,000 copies in the first week of its release. The album also topped at number 14 on the Billboard 200 in the USA.

ALSO READ: Shin Hye Sun and Lee Jin Wook's Dear Hyeri enjoys rise in viewership ratings, achieving personal best