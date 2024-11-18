BTS’ V reportedly spotted on meal date with Jin amid ongoing military service; fan shares anecdote

BTS’ V is currently enlisted in the South Korean military and is on hiatus. Due to his inactivity, the fans miss him extremely and get excited about any little update about him. Recently, a fan discovered that the K-pop idol had a meal date with bandmate Jin in a restaurant despite being enlisted in the army.

On November 18, 2024, a BTS fan shared an anecdote online about V or Kim Taehyung and Jin. The netizen recently visited a restaurant for lunch and was carrying Jin’s photocard when a staff member noticed it. While snapping a photo of the venue, the staff member approached and asked if they liked Jin. After the fan confirmed, the staff revealed that Jin had visited the restaurant with fellow member V just a month earlier.

This delightful moment highlights how BTS’s casual outings occasionally intersect with their fans' experiences, creating unexpected connections even outside the realm of concerts and fan events.

BTS’ Jin recently made his solo comeback with his debut album Happy, released on November 15, 2024. To celebrate, he held a special stage event for fans, performing new tracks from the record and engaging in heartfelt conversations with his supporters. He was also joined by Red Velvet’s Wendy and they came together to sing their latest track, Hearts on the Window.

The record consists of a total of 6 songs, including Running Wild, I’ll Be There, Another Level, Until It Reaches You, and In Yearning/Longing. Moreover, the artist also showcased a glimpse of his creative side by designing the album cover himself for Happy. He also announced a fan meeting which will be held on November 24, 2024, at Lotte World Adventure Carousel.

V, or Kim Taehyung, made his debut as a member of BTS alongside RM, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, and Suga. In 2023, V officially debuted as a solo artist with the album Layover, accompanied by the music video for the title track, Slow Dancing. The album also included pre-release singles titled Love Me Again and Rainy Days.

Although the artist is not currently active, he has released various content for his fans to enjoy during his absence. From photoshoots to music videos, he has kept several projects under wraps. He also made a cameo appearance on Jimin and Jungkook’s travel show, Are You Sure?!

