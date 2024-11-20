‘Resignation': Min Hee Jin updates social media after leaving HYBE; unfollows NewJeans' account

Min Hee Jin has stepped down from her internal director position at ADOR. She is also terminating her shareholder contract with HYBE, citing that the agency has violated the agreement. Following her resignation, the former ADOR CEO took to her social media and shared a new post, while also seemingly cutting off NewJeans.

On November 20, Min Hee Jin through her legal representative announced that she is leaving ADOR. After stepping down from her inside director position, she took to her Instagram and shared a new post. In her latest update, a bunny can be seen holding a blue card with ‘resignation’ written on it. In addition to her post, netizens also noticed that she has unfollowed NewJeans’ account on Instagram.

After this sudden change, many are concerned about the girl group’s future at HYBE, especially since they have also played an active role in unfolding the feud with the agency. Some also think that Min Hee Jin will probably establish a new agency with NewJeans.

Meanwhile, on November 20, Min Hee Jin announced that she would be also terminating her shareholder contract with HYBE, stating that the company had violated the agreement.

She lamented that although she tried to protect NewJeans within the ‘crooked’ HYBE, the company on the other hand didn’t reflect on tier wrongdoings. So, she considered it a waste of time and decided to part ways. She also called the audit back in April a ‘witch hunt’ for her.

As a result of the long-going feud with HYBE, Min Hee Jin was dismissed as the CEO of ADOR back in August. Then in October, she was reinstated as the internal director with a 3-year contract. She was tasked with supervising NewJeans’ production. She also filed an injunction for reappointment as the CEO of ADOR, while the girl group also backed her up by giving HYBE an ultimatum. However, ultimately, their demands were not approved.

Meanwhile, the quintet also threatened to terminate their contract with HYBE. With Min Hee Jin resigning, curiosity runs high to see what will be her next step and the future that lies afar for NewJeans.

