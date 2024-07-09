Did Kim Yoo Jung and B1A4's Baro date? Know about relationship rumor stemming from football game appearance

Kim Yoo Jung and B1A4 member Baro were once embroiled in a dating scandal as they were spotted together at a football match. Many Netizens expressed their disapproval of the journalists who were trying to tie up the minor who was still in high school back then and the adult idol. The two celebrities had appeared together in the K-drama Angry Mom.

Kim Yoo Jung and B1A4's Baro's dating rumors

Kim Yoo Jung and Baro star in Angry Mom

Kim Yoo Jung took the lead role in the popular MBC drama Angry Mom alongside Kim Hee Sun, Ji Hyun Woo, Kim Ji Soo and Cha Sun Woo (also known as Baro). The 2015 romance drama tells the story of a mother and daughter who have a stressful relationship. After the daughter becomes the centre of bullying in her class, her mother joins the school as an undercover student and comes across a great secret about the education system.

Kim Yoo Jung played the role of Oh Ah Ran, the daughter who befriends an outcast and is hence bullied. Cha Sun Woo appeared as Hong Sang Tae, Ah Ran's classmate. The drama was directed by Ashbun who directed the recent horror drama Tarot. The script was written by Kim Ban Di who has also worked on Special Labor Inspector Jo and Mental Coach Jegal.

Kim Yoo Jung and Baro (Cha Sun Woo) got to know each other through this drama.

Kim Yoo Jung and Baro spotted attending football match

During a live broadcast of the 2015 Suwon JS Cup U-18 International Youth Club Football Championship on May 1, Kim Yoo Jung and B1A4's Baro were seen enjoying the football match together. The dating rumors were quick to spread among people as the two celebrities were seen in each other's company having fun together.

At this point in time, Kim Yoo Jung was still a minor and attended high school and Baro was an adult. This rubbed off some people the wrong way and they expressed their disappointment over linking the two together.

Kim Yoo Jung's agency clarifies rumors and Baro denies dating claims

Kim Yoo Jung's agency was quick to take action and clarified that the two actors did not just go together and were accompanied by Seo Shin Ae and other acquaintances.

Baro's agency also stated that he had invited the cast of Angry Mom who could not make it to the event. Seo Shin Ae also took to Instagram and shared a picture of the three together enjoying a meal after the match.

When Baro was later asked about these rumors again during an interview, he stressed that Kim Yoo Jung is a little sister to him whom he cares for and they have gotten closer.

More about Kim Yoo Jung and Baro

Kim Yoo Jung made her debut as a child actress in 2004 with the drama Freezing Point. She quickly became the nation's favorite with projects like Iljame, Dong Yi and Moon Embracing the Sun. She took the lead for the first time in 2014 in the drama Love Cells. Over the years, she has impressed with her roles in dramas like Moon Embracing the Sun, Backstreet Rookie and My Demon. She will be next appearing in Dear X.

Cha Sun Woo was a member of the K-pop group B1A4 which made its debut in 2011 with the extended playlist Let's Fly and the lead single O.K. He works under the stage name Baro as a part of the group. Baro made his acting debut through the hit drama Reply 1994 which was released in 2013. He has also appeared in dramas like Manhole, It Was spring and The Villian of Romance.

