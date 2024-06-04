My Demon’s Kim Yoo Jung to lead new webtoon-based drama Dear X as enigmatic sociopath; Report

Kim Yoo Jung recently witnessed a surge in her global popularity after starring in the super-hit drama My Demon. According to the latest reports, the actress is making her highly-anticipated return as a lead in a new webtoon-based drama titled Dear X. She will be playing an interesting character molded with many intricate layers.

Kim Yoo Jung is back with an unconventional lead role in a new drama Dear X

On June 4, a Korean media outlet reported that Kim Yoo Jung has been cast in a new drama titled Dear X. She is expected to bring depth to the protagonist character of Baek Ah Jin, a sociopath with a dazzling and kind appearance at a glance that can persuade anyone.

However, if anyone dares to reveal her hidden truth, she mercilessly sees it through. She also harbors deep knowledge about other people’s intentions, which ultimately helps her control them. For her own benefit, she goes to any length and resorts to any methods.

More about Kim Yoo Jung's new drama Dear X

Dear X (working title) is an on-screen adaption of a popular webtoon of the same name by Vanziun. This drama promises to present viewers with a new and intriguing storyline that will present the protagonist in the shoes of an anti-hero.

According to the original webtoon, the character of Baek Ah Jin brings goosebumps to the readers. So, there’s much anticipation to witness actress Kim Yoo Jung embody this anti-social persona through the lead role.

In addition, reports suggest Dear X is being helmed by visionary director Lee Eung Bok, celebrated for massive hits like Sweet Home, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, Jirisan, and Descendants of the Sun.

The production for this drama will be handled by Monster Union, known for a variety of works like The King’s Face, Queen for 7 Days, Suits, The Tale of Nokdu, Flower of Evil, and more.

Who is Kim Yoo Jung?

From a child actress to a leading lady, Kim Yoo Jung’s journey in the realm of the Korean Film and TV industry is like a movie itself.

Marking her on-screen debut at the tender age of 4 in 2003, she has rapidly grown into a talented actress starring in popular works like Love in the Moonlight (2016), Backstreet Rookie (2020), Lovers of the Red Sky (2021), My Demon (2023), Chicken Nugget (2024), and more.

