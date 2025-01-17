Did Park Shin Hye chop her hair short for lead role in upcoming rom-com Chair Time? see PIC

Park Shin Hye recently returned to acting last year after a brief hiatus to spend some time with her family. Following the success of their 2024 drama Doctor Slump and The Judge from the Hell, she has received a new casting offer for another rom-com titled Chair Time (literal title). Although her appearance hasn't been confirmed, she is positively reviewing the role.

Recently, a photo of Park Shin Hye went viral online, gaining attention for her new hairstyle. In the photo, the actress is seen posing in her golf attire, showcasing her evergreen charm. Fans quickly noticed that in the picture, she was sporting her short bob hair, leading to speculation that she must have chopped it short for her new look in the upcoming drama Chair Time.

The picture was first shared by Jin Areum, actor Namgoong Min's wife who is known to be friends with Park Shin Hye. However, many fans have pointed out that the picture might be old as none of them were seen in winter outfits, given the temperature is extremely low in Korea right now.

Old or not, the actress looked absolutely gorgeous in her short hair, and many wish that this would turn out to be her new look in the upcoming drama.

Check out the viral photo here:

Park Shin Hye, known for her beauty and acting skills, has built a prolific career with her popular works. Having started her career in the early 2000s, she rose to fame with the 2009 TV drama You're Beautiful. In 2013, after co-starring Lee Min Ho and Kim Woo Bin in the famous high-teen drama The Heirs, she rose to global stardom.

In the following years, she continued her phenomenal journey with works like Pinocchio, Memories of Alhambra, Sisyphus: The Myth, Doctors, and more. In 2022, she married fellow actor Choi Tae Joon. The same year, the beloved couple welcomed their first child.

Park Shin Hye took a short break away from the industry to focus on her family. In 2024, she returned with Doctor Slump, co-starring Park Hyung Sik, A few months later, she starred in SBS drama The Judge from Hell, winning many accolades for her performance.

