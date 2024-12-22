Park Shin Hye thanks husband Choi Tae Joon for unwavering support despite her low self-esteem during 2024 SBS Drama Awards speech

After almost 3 years of break, Park Shin Hye returned to the K-drama land in 2024, starting the year with Doctor Slump and then earning global praise with her complex role in The Judge from Hell. At the 2024 SBS Drama Awards, she bagged two top honors and during the acceptance speech, she mentioned her husband Choi Tae Joon, thanking him for his support first time publicly.

On December 21, 2024, SBS Drama Awards presenter Lee Sung Kyung announced that Park Shin Hye was the winner of the Director's Award. She got up on the stage with a bright smile on her face. Taking to the mic, she proceeded to deliver a beautiful acceptance speech that won the hearts of many. The highlight was her gratitude message to Choi Tae Joon.

The Judge from the Hell actress spoke with tears in her eyes, "I want to take this opportunity to thank you for the first time. Thank you for cheering me on and saying that I'm doing well, even though my self-esteem is lower than I thought."

Her words moved the audience who couldn't control their tears. Park Shin Hye mentioned how in the last few years, there have been so many changes in her life, but one thing has been constant and that is Choi Tae Joon's unwavering support that makes their relationship stronger.

Watch her heartfelt acceptance speech here:

At the 2024 SBS Drama Awards, Park Shin Hye also bagged the Best Couple title with her The Judge from Hell co-star Kim Jae Young. She earned global praise for her phenomenal performance in this fantasy romance drama. She played the role of Kang Bit Na, a demon judge who punishes evil people. The complex role was very different from her character in Doctor Slump, her 2024 comeback drama. However, without any fail, the talented actress nailed the role, showing her dynamic skills.

She is now gearing up for her next big role. According to recent updates, she is in talks to lead a new rom-com titled Chair Time. If she confirms to take on the role, she will seen as a dental hygienist and expert in management.

