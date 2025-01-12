'I shouldn't forget...': Choi Tae Joon dedicates heartfelt speech to wife Park Shin Hye at 2024 KBS Drama Awards

Choi Tae Joon and Park Shin Hye's love for each other is boundless. The couple never fails to show their unwavering support for each other. A few days ago, the actress expressed her gratitude towards her actor husband during an award ceremony. Now, he has also dedicated a heartfelt speech to Park Shin Hye.

On January 11, the 2024 KBS Drama Awards finally aired after being canceled initially. Choi Tae Joon won the Best Supporting Actor trophy for his outstanding performance in Iron Family. During the acceptance speech, he mentioned his wife saying, "There is one person I shouldn't forget, Park Shin Hye-ssi. She always inspires me to be a better person despite my shortcomings. I sincerely thank her."

His warm words won rounds of applause at the star-studded auditorium hall. Choi Tae Joon has shown his utmost love and respect for his wife on many occasions. Meanwhile, Park Shin Hye also gave him a shoutout during the SBS Drama Awards.

While accepting the Director's Award trophy, she said, "I want to take this opportunity to thank you for the first time. Thank you for cheering me on and saying that I'm doing well, even though my self-esteem is lower than I thought."

The beloved K-town couple never fails to showcase their strong bond.

Watch Choi Tae Joon's acceptance speech here:

On the work front, Choi Tae Joon made his TV return last year with a main role in KBS drama Iron Family led by Kim Jung Hyun and Geum Sae Rok. He also made cameos in The Midnight Studio and Flex X Cop.

On the other hand, his wife Park Shin Hye had a great year in 2024. She started the years with her high-rated slice-of-life rom-com Doctor Slump, co-starring Park Hyung Sik. Then in the mid-year, she returned with another challenging lead role in SBS drama The Judge from Hell.

