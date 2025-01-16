Investment genius Cha Eun Woo? ASTRO member's capital gain on 4.9 billion KRW house catches attention
Cha Eun Woo is not only talented as an actor or a singer, but he also poses good investment skills. A Gangnam villa, which he purchased back in 2021, has already witnessed a 1 billion KRW surge in it price.
Cha Eun Woo is one of the most prominent entertainment artists not just in Korea, but his influence travels across Asia. Known as the 'face genius' for his unparalleled beauty, he might have just earned himself a new moniker after his staggering capital gain from Gangnam villa was reported.
On January 16, a K-media outlet reported that Cha Eun Woo's unit at the Ville Polaris in Gangnam, Seoul recorded a whopping 1 billion KRW rise in price in just 3 years. Back in 2021, the ASTRO member purchased the villa situated in a very posh area. As per the reports, he paid 4.9 billion KRW, completely in cash. With the news of his recent capital gain, newspapers started calling him the 'investment genius'.
He was only 24 when he purchased the penthouse, impressing fans with his wealth management. The reports stated that the villa only has one apartment unit per floor to allow maximum privacy. Cha Eun Woo's apartment was said to have four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It has also been reported that Park Min Young also owns a unit at the Ville Polaris.
On the work front, Cha Eun Woo is gearing up for his upcoming drama with Park Eun Bin. He will star in the superhero drama The Wonder Fools as the main character. The drama is expected to premiere this year or early 2026.
He is known for starring in popular works like True Beauty, A Good Day to Be a Dog, Wonderful Worl, Island, My ID Is Gangnam Beauty, Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung, Top Management, and more.
He is also a successful singer and a member of the boy band ASTRO. Back in February 2024, Cha Eun Woo kickstarted his solo career with his debut EP ENTITY. The album received much praise from the fans, marking a strong start.
