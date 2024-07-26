Did you know BTS’ Jimin’s Who performance for The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon was shot at haunted location? Know details

BTS' Jimin is rumored to have filmed the live performance of MUSE's title track Who for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon at a building in South Korea rumored to be haunted. On July 23, 2024, YouTuber Kovi posted a reaction video to Jimin's pre-filmed performance for Jimmy Fallon's show. W

Who is the title track from Jimin's second solo album, MUSE, released on July 19, 2024. The speculation has sparked a wave of amusing reactions from fans, who have shared their humorous takes on the news.

BTS’ Jimin’s Who reportedly filmed in haunted building

The YouTuber revealed that BTS' Jimin filmed the performance of Who at the old Waikiki Hotel in Chungju, South Korea. Kovi claimed that the building is known for being haunted and that Jimin's latest video has transformed it into a popular tourist spot.

BTS ARMYs were stunned by the revelation, and the clip quickly went viral online. Social media was soon flooded with hilarious reactions from fans. Some pointed out that Jimin's lucky number and birthdate are both 13, adding a playful twist to the YouTuber's claims. For those unfamiliar, the number 13 is often associated with ghosts and considered unlucky in several Western cultures. Fans also joked that Jimin should have brought BTS' Jungkook along with him, referencing one of Jungkook's Weverse livestreams where he expressed his desire to befriend some ghosts.

Check out fun fan tweets here-

On July 23, 2024 KST, Jimin appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on NBC, performing the title track Who from second solo album MUSE. The performance was pre-filmed before the BTS idol enlisted in the South Korean military for mandatory service.

The performance video was recorded at a now-closed and abandoned resort swimming pool. Dressed in a leather jacket and casual denim, the South Korean artist conveyed his feelings of missing someone he had never met. During the performance, the BTS vocalist sang about searching for his one true love.

Check out his performance here-

More about BTS’ Jimin’s second solo album MUSE

MUSE's title track Who is an R&B song that evokes the sound of 2000s pop music with its beats and style. The track was co-written and produced by Grammy-winning American musician Jon Bellion.

Additionally, Jimmy Fallon recounted an incident on his show where he revealed that he had listened to the song before its official release. Fallon shared an exclusive clip showing him enjoying the music in the recording studio, where he was seen enthusiastically applauding alongside Jimin, Pdogg, Jon Bellion, and Tommy Brown.

Before introducing Jimin, the host concluded his revelation by playfully admitting that he had been keeping this ‘secret’ close to his heart for months. He humorously joked that it had even affected his family and personal life. As the crowd erupted in laughter, Jimmy Fallon added one final line before the K-pop icon took the stage. "Finally, the song is out! The song is Who, Jimin’s here, everybody!" With that, fans seated in the audience erupted in cheers.

