‘Taehyung cameo?’ Top 4 details you may have missed in BTS’ Jimin’s music video Who from second solo album MUSE

BTS' Jimin made his solo comeback with his second album, MUSE, featuring the title track Who and an accompanying music video. Even in his solo endeavors, Jimin cleverly incorporates subtle references to his BTS bandmates. Fans have been speculating about a potential collaboration between Jimin and V, expressing joy over Jimin's nods to 'OT7' (all seven members of BTS) and other unseen details in the Who music video that pays homage to BTS.

Details you might have missed out on in Jimin’s MV for Who

During Jimin's performance, he starts dancing with female dancers before transitioning seamlessly to a group of male dancers. Sharp-eyed ARMYs noticed there were six male dancers alongside Jimin, creating a symbolic group of seven, mirroring BTS' seven members.

This subtle nod to the number seven is a recurring theme in solo projects of BTS members, emphasizing the unity and significance of the group as a whole. For BTS, the number seven remains a constant and meaningful presence in all their projects.

In another hidden moment, a digital billboard falls, revealing an image that strongly resembles one of Jimin's fellow BTS members. Many fans speculate it bears a striking resemblance to Jimin's close friend V, particularly focusing on his eyes. However, some also see similarities with maknae Jungkook. Regardless, most agree that this subtle cameo is a deliberate nod to a BTS member.

Many fans have observed striking similarities between the track Like Crazy from Jimin's album FACE, where he searches through a crowd for someone, and Who from his latest album MUSE, where he is depicted searching for someone special. The two songs also have very similar vibes indicating an indirect continuation of some kind.

Many of the song titles from Jimin's album MUSE are prominently displayed in the background of his music video. One notable track, Closer Than This’ lyrics were displayed in the music video at the top of the theater. Closer Than This stands out as a heartfelt fan song where Jimin expresses his love for ARMYs.

The lyrics that were shown are “Just call my name out loud, whenever you need me," encapsulating a beautiful message of connection and devotion to his fans. Closer Than This was released on December 22, 2023, KST, serving as a touching farewell from Jimin to ARMY before he enlisted for his mandatory military service.

More about BTS’ Jimin’s MUSE

Directed by Yong Seok Choi, the music video for Who, spanning three minutes and 28 seconds, showcases Jimin's graceful dance moves against the backdrop of neon-lit streetlights and roadside shops. The track itself carries a pop-rock rhythm infused with a nostalgic 90s vibe.

In the video, Jimin sports a leather jacket and ripped denim attire, embodying a cool and edgy aesthetic. Who is a dedication to an unnamed lover, expressing a promise of unwavering devotion and love. Each note of the song yearns for a deep and enduring connection that transcends time.

Watch the music video here-

Jimin's album MUSE consists of seven tracks: Rebirth, Interlude, Smeraldo Garden Marching Band (feat. LOCO), Slow Dance, Be Mine, WHO, and Closer Than This. Previously, Jimin released another single titled Smeraldo Garden Marching Band, accompanied by a music video. Following his first solo album, FACE, where he delved into his true identity, MUSE continues to document Jimin's personal journey as he searches for the origins of his inspiration.

