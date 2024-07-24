Did you know Gong Yoo was offered to lead Descendants of the Sun alongside Song Hye Kyo? Know how lead cast came to be

Gong Yoo was one of the actors who was offered the lead role in Descendants of the Sun but the actor declined the offer and during a press conference for Goblin revealed his reason.

Song Joong Ki became the final pick for the role in the drama and starred opposite Song Hye Kyo. Gong Yoo and Song Hye Kyo will finally be appearing together in the upcoming drama Show Business.

Why did Gong Yoo turn down Descendants of the Sun?

Descendants of the Sun was directed by Baek Sang Hoon who is known for King: Eternal Monarch, Love in the Moonlight and Who Are You: School 2015 and, Lee Eung Bok who is known for Goblin, Sweet Home series, Mr Sunshine and more.

The script was written by Kim Eun Sook who also wrote for The Heirs, Secret Garden, The Glory, Goblin and many more and Kim Won Seok who also worked on Man to Man.

During a press conference for Goblin, a drama also written by Kim Eun Sook, Gong Yoo explained why he had rejected the role in Descendants of the Sun. The actor stated that he did not reject the role because he felt he was special but because he was afraid about shooting a drama.

Gong Yoo explained that the physical conditions required for a drama are very different from a film and as an actor, he wanted to show his best performance in his best condition. He furthered that dramas are filmed within a short duration and are made under a lot of pressure of time. He said that he did not want to miss out on things that he could share with the audience due to time limitations.

The actor had last worked on the drama Big in 2012 after which he appeared in Goblin in 2016.

Many A-lister actors were approached for the role of Yoo Shi Jin in Descendants of the Sun including Won Bin and Jo In Sung. All these top actors declined the role because of scheduling issues or some other reason. Won Bin who has been on a hiatus since 2010 also turned down the role.

Finally, Song Joong Ki was approached for the drama and he took over the role of Yoo Shi Jin which also made him a popular name globally. It is hard to imagine anyone else as Yoo Shi Jin apart from Song Joong Ki.

More about Gong Yoo

Gong Yoo started his career as a video jockey in 2000. He made his debut as an actor in 2001 with the drama School 4. My Tutor Friend marked his first appearance on the big screen in 2003.

The actor has been a part of dramas like Goblin, Squid Game, Coffee Prince, The Silent Sea, Big, and more. He was also part of popular movies like Silenced, Kim Ji Young: Born 1982, Train to Busan, and many more.

Gong Yoo will be taking the lead in the mystery thriller The Trunk along with Seo Hyun Jin. He will also be returning for the much-awaited Squid Game Season 2.

The global star will be leading the upcoming modern historical drama Show Business alongside Song Hye Kyo. This is one of the most anticipated projects as the two big actors collaborate.

