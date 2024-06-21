Did you know Won Bin was first choice for Descendants of the Sun? Here is how Song Joong Ki landed his global breakthrough role

Won Bin is one of the biggest names in the South Korean film industry. The actor rose to fame with his appearances in popular films like The Man from Nowhere and many more. The actor has been on a hiatus since 2010. He was one of the actors who were offered the role of the male lead in the hit drama Descendants of the Sun. Since the actor turned down the role, Song Joong Ki was chosen to play the role.

Won Bin was offered the role of male lead in Descendants of the Sun but Song Joong Ki became the final choice

Descendants of the Sun was released in 2016 and quickly gained global attention due to the chemistry between Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo and the exciting plot. Song Joong Ki plays the role of the army officer Yoo Shi Jin. This role was previously offered to Won Bin.

Many A-lister actors were approached for the role of Yoo Shi Jin in Descendants of the Sun including Won Bin, Gong Yoo and Jo In Sung. All these top actors declined the role because of scheduling issues or some other reason. Won Bin who has been on a hiatus since 2010 also turned down the role.

Finally, Song Joong Ki was approached for the drama and he took over the role of Yoo Shi Jin which also made him a popular name globally. It is hard to imagine anyone else as Yoo Shi Jin apart from Song Joong Ki.

Advertisement

More about Descendants of the Sun

Descendants of the Sun stars Song Joong Ki, Song Hye Kyo, Jin Goo and Kim Ji Won. This romance drama received a lot of love from the fans because of the chemistry shared between the on-screen couples. It revolves around the love story of a military personnel and a medical professional. Song Joong Ki took on the role of Shi Jin who is the captain of the special forces and Song Hye Kyo plays doctor Mo Yeon. Shi Jin is posted to the fictional country of Uruk to maintain peace in the country and soon Mo Yeon's medical team is also sent there to provide medical help.

The drama was directed by Baek Sang Hoon who is known for King: Eternal Monarch, Love in the Moonlight and Who Are You: School 2015 and, Lee Eung Bok who is known for Goblin, Sweet Home series, Mr Sunshine and more. The script was written by Kim Eun Sook who also wrote for The Heirs, Secret Garden, The Glory, Goblin and many more and Kim Won Seok who also worked on Man to Man.

Advertisement

More about Won Bin and Song Joong Ki

Won Bin is a popular South Korean actor who debuted in 1997 with the drama Propose. His first appearance on the big screen was with the film Saturday 2:00 pm. He gained immense popularity for his role in the 2000 drama Autumn in My Heart.

His last drama was released in 2002 titled Friends. Won Bin’s last appearance on screen was in 2010 in the film The Man from Nowhere. The actor has been on a hiatus since then.

Won Bin is a prominent South Korean celebrity renowned for his charismatic roles in various films and dramas. His intense performances captivate audiences.

Song Joong Ki is known for his role in Descendants of the Sun, Vincenzo, Reborn Rich and more. The actor debuted in 2008 with the drama Love Racing and the film Frozen Flower. His latest appearance was in the hit series Queen of Tears in which he made a cameo.

Advertisement

The actor will be making a guest appearance in the upcoming drama Romantic Anonymous. It is a Japanese romance series starring Han Hyo Joo and Oguri Shun which is scheduled to release in 2025.

It was reported that Song Joong Ki will be leading the drama My Youth alongside Chun Woo Hee.

ALSO READ: Uhm Tae Goo and Han Sun Hwa’s My Sweet Mobster records all-time high ratings with new episode