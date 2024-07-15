Did you know Goblin star Gong Yoo is BLACKPINK's Lisa's ideal type? Know about her fangirl moments

BLACKPINK's Lisa has never shied away from expressing her admiration for her favourite actor Gong Yoo. Several times she has mentioned him as her ideal type. Gong Yoo is also aware of this fact and has also sent her a signature of his.

Lisa made a solo comeback with ROCKSTAR this July. This marked her first release under her own label LLOUD.

BLACKPINK's Lisa's celebrity crush on Gong Yoo

It is a known fact that BLACKPINK member Lisa is a big-time Gong Yoo fan. When the group had appeared on the popular variety show Knowing Brothers, Lisa had once again publicly confessed her feelings for the actor. She was asked about her one wish regarding Gong Yoo. The idol did not hesitate before replying that she wishes to take a photo with him.

Lisa was also asked if she would want to invite Gong Yoo to her home in Thailand or the seven cast members of Knowing Brothers. Though she took some time to think and hesitated, she confidently replied that her pick would be Gong Yoo since she wants to meet him.

Lisa's love for Coffee Prince and Goblin

Before Lisa joined the entertainment industry, she once had very short hair. She was once asked about the look during a Japanese interview. She revealed that it was inspired by a K-drama she had watched and loved. Fans put two and two together and concluded that it must be the Gong Yoo starrer Coffee Prince since it was released during the same time and the lead actress Eun Hye Yun had sported the same haircut.

The K-pop megastar had revealed that her love for K-dramas was one of her motivations to learn Korean. She also mentioned that she had been rewatching Gong Yoo's hit fantasy romance comedy Goblin.

More about BLACKPINK's Lisa and Gong Yoo

According to reports, BLACKPINK's Lisa will be a part of the upcoming drama The White Lotus Season 3. The production of The White Lotus Season 3 reportedly kicked off in February in Thailand. Lisa would be working under the name Lalisa Manobal, as she works in the HBO series.

In December 2023, it was confirmed that all BLACKPINK members renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment for group activities but they didn't sign with the agency for their individual activities. Lisa released her profile photos along with the news of the launch of her agency, LLOUD, earlier this year.

Lisa will be headlining the 2024 Global Citizen Festival along with Post Malone, Doja Cat, and more. This will mark her first live solo set. The event will take place on September 28 at the Central Park Great Lawn in New York. It will be hosted by Hugh Jackman.

Gong Yoo started his career as a video jockey in 2000. He made his debut as an actor in 2001 with the drama School 4. My Tutor Friend marked his first appearance on the big screen in 2003.

The actor has been a part of dramas like Goblin, Squid Game, Coffee Prince, The Silent Sea, Big, and more. He was also part of popular movies like Silenced, Kim Ji Young: Born 1982, Train to Busan, and many more.

Gong Yoo will be taking the lead in the mystery thriller The Trunk along with Seo Hyun Jin. He will also be returning for the much-awaited Squid Game Season 2.

The global star will be leading the upcoming modern historical drama alongside Song Hye Kyo. This is one of the most anticipated projects as the two big actors collaborate.

