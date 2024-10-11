Did you know Pachinko’s Kim Min Ha is same age as Kang Taeju who plays her son in season 2?

Pachinko Season 2 is a South Korean series starring Kim Min Ha and Lee Min Ho in the lead roles. It follows the story of a generational Korean family's struggles amidst migration and cultural upheaval. Interestingly, Kim Min Ha, who portrays the lead character, has an on-screen son, and both actors are the same age in real life.

Kim Min Ha, born in 1995, shines in the lead role of Sunja in Pachinko and reprises her character in the highly anticipated second season. Set during the Japanese occupation of Korea, the series follows Sunja as she escapes her homeland to build a new life in Osaka. There, she starts a family, giving birth to two sons, Baek Noa and Mozasu. Interestingly, the actor playing her eldest son, Baek Noa, is Kang Taeju, who was also born in 1995.

Despite being the same age in real life, both actors delivered such nuanced performances that their age difference as mother and son felt completely natural. The depth of their on-screen connection and emotional range made their portrayal all the more impressive, showcasing a compelling dynamic that added to the complexity of the series.

Pachinko is based on a novel of the same name by Min Jin Lee. The story revolves around four generations of a Korean family going through the highs and lows of life. When Korea was still under Japan’s rule, Sunja left her family and moved to Koreatown in Osaka, Japan. The series showcases the harsh treatment and discrimination that immigrant Koreans went through in Japanese society.

Created and written by the showrunner, Soo Hugh, the plot will continue to adapt the remaining story of the novel, which delves deep into the complexities of the characters. Apart from Lee Min Ho and Kim Min Ja, Youn Yuh Jung, Jin Ha, Han Jun Woo, Jung Eun Chae, Kaho Minami, Noh Sang Hyun, Anna Sawai, and Jimmy Simpson were also part of the cast ensemble.

