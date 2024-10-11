HyunA and Yong Junhyung get married; 4Minute singer's beautiful walk down the aisle REVEALED; watch

HyunA and Yong Jun Hyung are finally married! The news about their much-anticipated wedding was a huge topic among fans for the last few months and the couple has finally tied the knot. Guests at the event have shared several pictures of the lovely couple as they walk down the aisle and take blessings on their special day.

On October 11, 2024, HyunA and Yong Jun Hyung’s wedding pictures went viral on social media platforms following guests sharing pictures of the couple. The two held a private ceremony and it was attended by family and close friends. As soon as the pictures hit the internet they started circulating among fans as they were fascinated by the unique ceremony. HyunA could be seen wearing a mini wedding dress along with a veil as opposed to a traditional white gown.

On the other hand, Yong Jun Hyung could be seen wearing a white tux and he looked fresh in the outfit. Clips of the bride walking down the aisle along with her father have certainly touched a chord among fans and they sent their best wishes to the newlyweds.

On July 8, 2024, reports of HyunA’s wedding with Yong Jun Hyung began to surface, taking the internet by storm. The artist’s agency, AT AREA, confirmed the news and announced that the two will be tying the knot in October 2024. The company’s statement added that the two have been a source of happiness for each other during difficult times. The couple announced their relationship through Instagram posts in January 2024.

Due to the sudden announcement fans speculated if HyunA was pregnant. However, the agency dismissed the rumors and denied it was the reason behind her decision to marry Yong Jun Hyung.

HyunA and Yong Jun Hyun were initially labelmates at CUBE Entertainment and were close friends. However, they confirmed their relationship in January 2024 by posting a romantic announcement photo of each other on their Instagram profiles. However, due to Yong Jun Hyung’s involvement with the Burning Sun scandal, the relationship has been facing immense scrutiny from fans and non-fans alike.