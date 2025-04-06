Did Hrithik Roshan just CONFIRM Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara sequel? Actor says ‘Meri jo instincts…’

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is one of the most popular films in Bollywood. In 2025, the Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol-led road trip movie will be completing 14 years since its release. Fans have been eagerly waiting for a sequel, and it looks like Hrithik might have just confirmed it. He mentioned that his instincts were saying a second part would be made.

Hrithik Roshan attended the Rangotsav event in Atlanta, United States, on April 4, 2025. Amid a huge crowd, he talked about Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The actor was asked by the host to describe the film in one word. In response, Hrithik shared that ZNMD was one of his ‘favorite’ movies. He said, “I’ll describe it in five words. It’s really ‘Freedom from the shatters of the mind.’ That’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.”

When asked if a sequel would ever be made, Hrithik stated that he had the same dream. Teasing ZNMD 2, he added, “But meri jo instincts hain woh keh rahi hain ki aisa hoga. Kab hoga pata nahi but hoga (But my instincts are telling me that it will happen. I don't know when, but it will happen).”

Watch the video of Hrithik Roshan talking about ZNMD 2 here!

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is a coming-of-age movie about three friends and their trip to Spain. It stars Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin. The movie is directed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

Earlier, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Farhan Akhtar also talked about a potential ZNMD sequel. He shared, “We all want the sequel to happen, as it’s a loved film. We all hope that Zoya will come up with something for the sequel. It’s her brainchild, so we hope.”

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in War 2. Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani are also a part of the action thriller. The Ayan Mukerji directorial will be released in cinemas on August 14, 2025. Apart from this, Hrithik will star in Krrish 4 and will also be directing the superhero film.

