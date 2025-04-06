Rashmika Mandanna drops postcard-worthy birthday pics from Oman, fans ask if Vijay Deverakonda was behind the lens

Rashmika Mandanna is currently in Oman, where she also celebrated her 29th birthday. The Sikandar actress recently took to her Instagram handle to share that she spent her day surrounded by beaches, sunsets, sands, and flowers. She further added that it was all made even more special by the love and birthday wishes from her fans.

Rashmika thanked her followers and called them the "bestttestttt" after expressing how grateful she was for their support and love. She mentioned that she would be sharing her "dear diary" entry from the day soon and asked fans to stay tuned.

In her words, "Some beach..some sands..some sunsets..some flowers and a lot of smiles with all your love and wishes. Thaaaaaaankyou my loveeeessss! You are the bestttestttt!!"

After Rashmika made the post, fans quickly took to the comments to ask her about Vijay Deverkonda. A social media user wrote, "Are you with @thedeverakonda!." Meanwhile, some others asked if it was the Kingdom actor who clicked her photos.

For those unaware, speculations have been rife that Vijay Deverakonda might have joined Rashmika for her birthday getaway in Oman. Earlier this week, both were spotted jetting off from Mumbai on separate days. While they did not take any flight together, eagle-eyed fans were quick to figure out that they might have left to celebrate the Pushpa 2 actress's birthday.

Before the rumored lovebirds left Mumbai, they were also spotted arriving for a quick lunch date in the city. While Rashmika was the first to arrive, Vijay Deverakonda tried to go incognito by entering through the back gate of the venue. Even though their lunch outing was brief, it was a treat for fans to see them together around the time of Sikandar's grand release.

Despite the ongoing rumors, Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda have never publicly addressed the speculations and have remained mum about their relationship.

