Manoj Kumar Passes Away: Amitabh Bachchan expresses ‘grief’; Dharmendra says ‘Tere saath beeta har pal…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The entire film industry is grieving the loss of Manoj Kumar, who was one of the finest talents in India. Many stars have shared special posts on social media, paying tribute to his legacy. Amitabh Bachchan has expressed his ‘grief,’ while Dharmendra said that he would remember every moment spent with the late actor.

Advertisement

On April 5, 2025, Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog on Tumblr and shared a throwback picture with Manoj Kumar. It was a black-and-white photo of the duo hugging each other with smiles on their faces.

Big B captioned it, “In remembrance .. and prayer (folded hands emoji) in grief ..”

Have a look at Amitabh Bachchan and Manoj Kumar’s picture!

Dharmendra also shared an old memory with Manoj Kumar. In the picture, they were seen smiling and holding a trophy. His caption read, “Manoj, mere Yaar Tere saath beeta har pal bahut yaad ayega (Manoj, my friend, I will miss every moment spent with you)!!!”

Check out Dharmendra’s post with Manoj Kumar!

Esha Deol and Bobby Deol left red heart emojis in the comments section of Dharmendra’s post.

Some of Manoj Kumar’s popular films include Kranti, Purab Aur Pachhim, Upkar, and more. He was honored with many accolades throughout his career. On April 4, 2025, the actor passed away at the age of 87. His last rites were held a day later at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai. Amitabh Bachchan was seen arriving at the funeral with his son Abhishek Bachchan. Salim Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Prem Chopra, and more were also present.

Advertisement

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan also mourned the demise of Manoj Kumar.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle, SRK wrote, “Manoj Kumar ji made films that uplifted our country, our cinema and focused on unity with unmatched sincerity. A legend in every sense. His films shaped an era and left a mark on our cinema. Thank you, sir. You will always be ‘Bharat’ to us.”

Salman called the veteran actor ‘a true legend.’ He expressed his gratitude to him for the memories.

ALSO READ: Manoj Kumar Passes Away: Mandakini calls it ‘big loss’ and sends condolences to his family; ‘One era is gone’