Only Murders in the Building Stars Meryl Streep and Martin Short Have Been Dating for Over a Year? Source Reveals Details of Romance

Hollywood icons Meryl Streep and Martin Short are reportedly a couple and have been together for more than a year. According to RadarOnline.com, sources close to the stars say their relationship, once a quiet rumor, is now confirmed.

While both actors kept their romance under wraps, fans of their Hulu show Only Murders in the Building had been speculating about their bond for months.

Advertisement

An insider told Page Six, “Meryl couldn’t help but fall for Martin. He is a gentleman, he keeps her laughing and is an all-around positive person. She loves being around him.”

Although their romance surprised them, it wasn’t planned. The source said, “They weren’t looking for a relationship when they started dating, it was completely unexpected.”

Their friends and family have reportedly been supportive of the relationship. The insider shared that their kids and close friends approve of their relationship and think they are adorable.

While they’ve tried to stay private, fans caught on after seeing them hold hands at multiple public outings last year. More recently, the two were seen attending back-to-back events on the same evening.

They were first photographed at the Broadway show Oh, Mary!, posing with the cast along with Jennifer Lopez and Brett Goldstein. Later that night, a video obtained by TMZ showed them attending Saturday Night Live, where they interacted with fans and security together.

Advertisement

Meryl and Martin have been friends for years, and their connection reportedly deepened over time. A source told Page Six that they have been friends for years and have many mutual friends.

Both stars have also experienced the loss of longtime partners. Meryl Streep separated from her husband, Don Gummer, in 2017 after 40 years of marriage. Before that, she dated actor John Cazale, who died of lung cancer in 1978. Martin Short lost his wife, Nancy Dolman, in 2010 after her battle with ovarian cancer.

Despite being happy together, the couple is not planning to get married anytime soon. A source stated that Meryl is still legally married to Don, but even if she were divorced, marriage is not something that she or Martin are interested in. They are happy continuing their relationship as boyfriend and girlfriend.

ALSO READ: Is Romance Brewing for Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell? Look Inside Their Dynamic As Euphoria Star Calls Off Her Wedding