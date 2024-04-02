All American Season 6 Premiere: New Episodes Drop, How To Watch, And What To Expect; Find Out

Get ready for the return of All American Season 6! Find out when new episodes drop, how to watch, and what to expect from the latest season.

By Nidhi Joshi
Published on Apr 02, 2024  |  04:38 PM IST |  4.2K
Youtube/TV Promos
All American Season 6 (Youtube/TV Promos)

The show All American is back for another season! To catch the Season 6 premiere live, find out what time new episodes come out on The CW and keep track of the full release schedule so you don’t miss any episodes.

About the All-American series

 


All American is a popular drama series on The CW, created by April Blair. It first aired in October 2018 and follows the high school football journey of Spencer James, based on the real-life story of NFL linebacker Spencer Paysinger. The show stars Daniel Ezra, Samantha Logan, Michael Evans Behling, and others.

After partnering with Netflix, All American became a huge hit. The third season alone earned 1.43 billion minutes of watch time on the platform and ranked high on Nielsen’s streaming list. Its success led to a spinoff called All American: Homecoming, which is coming back for a sixth season this summer.

All American Season 6 plot details

In Season 6, viewers will pick up from where Season 5 left off. Spencer finally confesses his feelings to Olivia, Jordan proposes to Layla, and Patience is attacked by Miko. Ahead of the premiere, Daniel Ezra shared that his character is focused on his NFL dreams, while Samantha Logan teased that Spencer and Olivia's relationship will be a highlight.

Related Stories

Who Was Jennifer Garner's Father? William John Garner Passes Away At 85
entertainment
Who Was Jennifer Garner's Father? William John Garner Passes Away At 85
Singer Gracie Abrams Wins Social Star Award At This Year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards
entertainment
Singer Gracie Abrams Wins Social Star Award At This Year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards

Advertisement

The Logline of the first episode read; “It’s the start of a new school year and Spencer and Jordan are officially eligible to enter the NFL draught, placing Spencer at the center of the media spotlight; Olivia returns to Los Angeles after being changed by her time in London.”

All American Season 6: Streaming details 

All American Season 6 premieres on The CW on Monday, April 1, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. You can watch new episodes on The CW’s official app the following day. If you don’t have cable, you can stream the show on platforms like YouTube TV and Hulu+ Live TV, which offer free trials. Here are details of the All American upcoming episodes;

  • Monday, April 1 - Season 6, Episode 1: “Things Done Changed”
  • Monday, April 8 - Season 6, Episode 2: “Public Service Announcement”
  • Monday, April 15 - Season 6, Episode 3: “Business Is Business”
  • TBD - Episode 4
  • TBD - Episode 5
  • TBD - Episode 7
  • TBD - Episode 8
  • TBD - Episode 9
  • TBD - Episode 10
  • TBD - Episode 11
  • TBD - Episode 12
  • TBD - Episode 13

Previous seasons are also available on Netflix.

The release schedule for Season 6 includes 13 episodes, with new episodes dropping every Monday at 8 p.m. ET. Stay tuned for more updates on the show!


ALSO READ:  ‘Long Time Coming’: Dean McDermott Breaks Silence After Tori Spelling’s Divorce Filing

Advertisement

FAQs

Did All American get taken off of Netflix?
All American Season 1 to 5 are currently streaming of Netflix
What is All American based on?
All American is based on real-life NFL linebacker, Spencer Paysinger's story
Who is coach Baker in real life?
Carter Paysinger is coach Baker in real life
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Nidhi Joshi

Meet Nidhi, the Content Writer. She's loves weaving her word magic on everything that's trending in

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles