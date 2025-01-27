Divorce Insurance First Look: Lee Dong Wook, Lee Joo Been and more undergo chaotic turns amid developing love stories; watch

Lee Dong Wook, Lee Joo Been, Lee Da Hee, and Lee Kwang Soo are set to star in tvN's upcoming office rom-com Divorce Insurance. The first look was dropped on January 27, heightening the excitement for its release. The unveiled clip shows pure chaos and comic moments amidst the development of the leads' love connection.

The video opens with a bizarre scene of Kang Han Deul (Lee Joo Bin) standing with a bed mattress attached to her back. As she is about to fall, the charming Noh Ki Joon (Lee Dong Wook) tries to hold her hand to help her but instead ends up falling with her or maybe falling for her. They are then seen sharing a moment of intense gaze, building curiosity about a possible budding romance between the two in the drama.

Noh Ki Joon is a good-looking and highly accomplished insurance actuary, who graduated from a renowned overseas university, with a stellar professional track record. However, his personal life tells a different story, marred by three failed marriages. He struggles with alimony payments and other emotional issues while moving on from his failed marriages. His next potential love interest, Kang Han Deul, will play a pivotal role in improving his emotionally turbulent life.

The first look clip also includes two other characters– Jeon Na Rae (Lee Da Hee) and An Jeong Man (Lee Kwang Soo). Jeon Na Rae is seen in a cafe or an office carrying a big white teddy, probably as a gift for or from someone. She looks like a confident woman with a well-groomed look. She also has a perfect hair flip moment as she turns to look at someone. An Jeong Man, on the other hand, builds up a chaotic atmosphere with a funny, irritated facial expression, while screaming at someone.

The short clip of Divorce Insurance showcases a variety of emotions in a blink of an eye. From love, divorce, and the restarting of new life, it is to be an emotional ride, with the comic reliefs saving you from tearing up. Helmed by director Lee Won Suk, this12-episode tvN drama will be airing every Monday and Tuesday, starting March 2025.

ALSO READ: Lee Dong Wook, Kim Hye Jun’s A Shop For Killers ‘not confirmed yet’ for Season 2 amid reports of green light