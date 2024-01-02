Doctor Slump 3rd teaser OUT: Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik present fun and emotional ride in medical romance K-drama

Doctor Slump is an upcoming romantic comedy. Park Shin Hye and Park Hyung Sik would be starring as the leads. The main couple of the series is raising expectations of fans as the two actors will be seen together on screen for the first time in 10 years since The Heirs. This project would mark Park Hyung Sik’s first romantic-comedy role in 6 years. Here is a breakdown of the latest teaser released.

Doctor Slump teaser 3 released

On December 2, JTBC revealed teaser 3 for Doctor Slump. Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye take on the roles of rivals who are going through a slump in their careers and as they reunite, they start healing. the teaser shows that the two had always been at war with each other since school and tried to one each other up in every field. As they grow older and reunite, despite the enimosity, they find a safe space with one another.

The story revolves around Yeo Jung Woo (Park Hyung Sik) and Nam Ha Neul (Park Shin Hye). Yeo Jung Woo has always been a topper and works as a successful plastic surgeon. Due to an accident, his life hits rock bottom and that’s when he crosses paths with his past rival Nam Ha Neul (Park Shin Hye).

Additionally, Yoon Park and Kong Seong Ha will be also taking on important roles in the drama. The series is directed by Oh Hyun Jong who has previously worked on projects like Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo.

The script has been written by Baek Sun Woo who is also known for My Roommate is a Gumiho, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, Drinking Solo and more.

Doctor Slump is scheduled to premiere on January 27, 2024, at 10:30 pm KST which is 7 pm IST.

