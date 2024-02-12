Doctor Slump Ep 5-6 Review: Park Hyung Sik’s confession to Park Shin Hye furthers romance, Lee Sung Kyung brings fun

Name: Doctor Slump

Premiere Date: January 27, 2024

Cast: Park Hyung Sik, Park Shin Hye, Yoon Bak, Kong Seong Ha

Director: Oh Hyun Jong

Writer: Baek Sun Woo

No. of episodes: 16

Genre: Medical, Romance

Language: Korean

Where to watch: JTBC, Netflix

Doctor Slumo Plot

In Doctor Slump, two high school rivals, Park Shin Hye’s Nam Ha Neul and Park Hyung Sik’s Yeo Jeong Woo fight off in their CSAT exams, trying to come out on top as the most academically strong student in the school. Years later, life has changed around them and the two are doctors, however he is facing a medical negligence lawsuit, under the scrutiny of the entire nation and she has signs of depression after working away her whole life to climb the hospital ladder. Now living as neighbors, fate puts them together in each of their slump eras, where they find comfort in the other’s company.

Watch Doctor Slump teaser

Doctor Slump Ep 3-4 Recap

The last week saw Park Hyung Sik and Park Shin Hye’s characters get close even further as they overcame differences to understand their grown-up selves as well as open up about how life has treated them so far. Meanwhile, Yeo Jeong Woo’s trial sees development as Nam Ha Neul brings him a ray of hope. In return, he gauges her tough situation and is present for her. This week’s episodes tease the addition of a fun cameo by Lee Sung Kyung.

Doctor Slump Ep 5-6 Review

Seeking each other’s help in tough situations the leads seek solutions together portraying a healthy, growing relationship. So far it has been heartwarming to see them go from rivals to friends however the show has taken on a slower pace to go into the details of their past as well as the growth in the case involving Yeo Jeong Woo. Meanwhile, Nam Ha Neul’s arc seems to be on hold at the moment as the suspicion shifts on to Yeo Jeong Woo’s senior friend who also seems to have a history with her.

Yoon Bak who plays Bin Dae Young and Kong Seong Ha who portrays Lee Hong Ran’s story grows as they finally meet in this episode. As glad as we are that Yoon Bak is not being pushed into a villain role, the chemistry between the two second leads just seems off at the moment. They are awkward around each other and even with their intentions as supporters of Nam Ha Neul and Yeo Jeong Woo, the love line doesn’t add up. It is expected that the storyline would push them to each other however we aren’t sure how natural they can make it.

Lee Sung Kyung’s cameo in Doctor Slump

Playing Yeo Jeong Woo’s past love interest, the show cooled down the steam pretty soon as Lee Sung Kyung was revealed as a mere classmate who seemed to be mistaken about his interest in her. However, her cameo allowed for a sweet confession between the two leads who have gone from having curiosity in each other to him admitting to liking her. Meanwhile, Nam Ha Neul was able to display her jealousy with another potential contender in the love race.

Lee Sung Kyung’s acting was natural as always, in fact with this cameo it seemed as if she was playing her real life self rather than a role. Bright and fun loving, her presence warmed up the screen.

Where is Doctor Slump heading?

Asking each other to wait, the leads are figuring out their feelings and trying to sort out their own slumps by actively seeking mental health help, a trope we greatly appreciate being focused on the screen. The sixth episode ends with Yeo Jeong Woo bleeding after getting hit in the head with a bottle and Nam Ha Neul finding another secret camera hidden in his house.

