‘Don’t have a...’: Wi Ha Joon drops MAJOR hints about future of his Squid Game character in upcoming season 2

Wi Ha Joon is all set to reprise his role as the mysterious cop in Squid Game Season 2. During a recent appearance on a variety show, he shared insights into his character. He revealed that, despite the character’s popularity after Season 1 of the viral show, his role does not have much impact on the story in the upcoming season.

On August 29, 2024, a South Korean talk show aired an episode featuring Wi Ha Joon as a guest, where he discussed various aspects of his career. The actor is steadily gaining popularity in the industry for his acting skills and his ability to take on diverse roles. However, when asked about his role in Squid Game, which initially brought him immense fame, the actor shared some surprising details.

Wi Ha Joon revealed that his Instagram followers skyrocketed to 10 million within weeks of Squid Game's release. As Season 2 approaches, the actor spoke about his character’s return, noting that while the character survives the fall from the previous season and comes back for the sequel, he does not have a significant impact on the story.

Moreover, he also shared that the sets have become grander, the games more dangerous, and the backstories more intense. The new characters also have interesting parts to play, which the audience should look forward to. He stopped himself from revealing more about the show ahead of its release.

Advertisement

Squid Game season 2 is set to premiere on December 26, 2024, and the story will pick up where it left off in the previous season. Seong Gi Hun abandons his plans to move to the U.S. to reunite with his daughter and instead decides to expose the organization responsible for conducting the games.

Lee Jung Jae will once again step into the shoes of Seong Gi Hun; Lee Byung Hun is set to make a return as the enigmatic Front Man, and Wi Ha Jun will reprise his role as Hwang Jun Ho. Additionally, Gong Yoo will return as the recruiter, bringing his charismatic presence to the forefront as the story unfolds.

The new cast list of the show includes Im Siwan, Kang Ha Neul, Park Gyu Yong, Park Sung Hoon, Jo Yuri, Yang Dong Geun, Lee David, Lee Jin Wook, T.O.P and more.

ALSO READ: Love Next Door stills: Seo Ji Hye’s cameo as Jung Hae In’s ex-lover sparks tension with Jung So Min; SEE PICS