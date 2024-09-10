Dreamcatcher's Dami to SKIP Luck Inside 7 Doors tour in Latin America due to health concerns; Full statement issued

In an unfortunate announcement on September 9, Dreamcatcher Company revealed that Dami, a member of the South Korean girl group Dreamcatcher, will unfortunately miss the Latin American leg of their Luck Inside 7 Doors world tour. The decision comes after Dami sought medical attention following their recent performance in Istanbul, where she was advised by doctors to take some time off for rest and recovery.

The agency’s official statement read:

“Hello. This is Dreamcatcher Company.

We are announcing Dreamcatcher member Dami’s activities.

After Dreamcatcher’s performance in Istanbul, Dami went to the hospital because she was not feeling well, and she was advised by a doctor that she needed rest.

Therefore, Dreamcatcher’s 2024 World Tour [Luck Inside 7 Doors] In Latin America concerts will be held with the remaining six members excluding Dami.

We apologize for having to convey this sudden news to the fans, and we will make efforts to ensure that Dami can return to good health after getting plenty of rest.

We ask that the fans root for Dami to make a speedy recovery.

Thank you.”

The announcement has been met with an outpouring of support from fans, who are rallying behind Dami and wishing her a swift recovery. Despite her absence, the remaining six members; JiU, SuA, Siyeon, Handong, Yoohyeon, and Gahyun, will continue with the scheduled concerts, bringing their energetic performances to fans across Latin America.

Dreamcatcher, known for their unique blend of rock and metal with K-pop, has always been a group that stands out in the industry. Since their debut on January 13, 2017, the group has built a strong international following with their distinctive sound and dynamic performances. Originally debuting as MINX, the group rebranded as Dreamcatcher in 2017, adding new members and adopting a darker, more dramatic concept that set them apart from their peers.

Their recent release, the special single album Luck Inside 7 Doors, featured newly arranged concert versions of fan favorites like Lullaby and The Curse of the Spider, showcasing their commitment to delivering exceptional music experiences to their fans.

Watch the music video for JUSTICE here;

As Dreamcatcher’s Latin American tour proceeds without Dami, fans are hopeful for her speedy recovery and eagerly anticipate her return to the stage. The group’s resilience and the support of their fanbase will surely help them navigate this temporary setback with grace and strength.

