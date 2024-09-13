Drunk Romance: Kim Sejeong and Lee Jong Won wow with visual chemistry in first couple PICS for romance drama

Kim Sejeong, the popular South Korean actress who was last seen in the rom-com Business Proposal, will soon be leading the romance drama Drunk Romance (also known as Brewing Love). Kim Sejeong and Lee Jong Won’s first couple photos have been revealed for their upcoming romance drama Drunk Romance, as they teased palpable chemistry as a brewing couple.

On September 13, 2024, ENA unveiled the first couple photos of the leads of Drunk Romance (also known as Brewing Love). Kim Sejeong and Lee Jong Won in the first photos for their upcoming romance drama Drunk Romance have wowed with visual chemistry.

Kim Sejeong and Lee Jong Won posed together as they looked all smiles. Kim Sejeong and Lee Jong Won have previewed palpable chemistry as a brewing couple while being surrounded by a green backdrop.

Check out the new PICS from Drunk Romance here:

Drunk Romance is an upcoming romance drama that will premiere on ENA on November 4, 2024, at 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST) and release new episodes every Monday and Tuesday. Drunk Romance follows the exciting love story of Chae Yong Joo (played by Kim Sejeong), a woman who is natural at hiding her emotions, and Yoon Min Joo (Lee Jong Won), a brewery master who senses her emotions better than anyone.

Chae Yong Joo is a salesperson and has worked at a liquor company for the past 6 years. When her branch was on the verge of closing, she decided to do anything in her power to save it. While trying to save the company, she crosses paths with the sensitive brewmaster, Yoon Min Joo, CEO of a brewing company. He is good at sensing people’s emotions and can’t help but be taken by Chae Yong Joo. And so, begins their love story.

Meanwhile, Shin Do Hyun will be seen playing Bang A Reum, a manager of a planning company pitting against Yong Joo for Yoon Min Joo’s brewery. Baek Sung Chul will play Oh Chan Hwi, Yong Joo’s free-spirited friend.

Kim Sejeong is a popular singer and actress who was most recently seen playing Do Ha Na in season 2 of The Uncanny Counter. She is also best known for Business Proposal, School 2017, and Today’s Webtoon.