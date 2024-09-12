Drunk Romance script reading: Kim Sejeong, Lee Jong Won, Shin Do Hyun, and Baek Sung Chul preview brewing love; PICS

Kim Sejeong, Lee Jong Won, Baek Sung Chul, and Shin Do Hyun are gearing up for their upcoming drama Drunk Romance. The actors recently attended the first script reading session for the drama, showcasing their perfect chemistry. It is now set to premiere on November 4.

On September 12, ENA unveiled the photos and videos from the first script read for Drunk Romance (also known as Brewing Love). The four main actors, Kim Sejeong, Lee Jong Won, Shin Do Hyun, and Baek Sung Chul, attended the table read along with director Park Seon Ho and writer Lee Jung Shin.

The photos captured each actor completely immersed in their respective roles, showcasing flawless synergy and raising anticipation for the premiere.

See the photos from Drunk Romance's first script reading here:

Drunk Romance is an upcoming rom-com drama depicting a heartfelt love story between Yong Joo and Min Joo. Kim Sejeong, known for her dynamic skills, is returning to the K-drama land as Chae Yong Joo.

She is a legendary sales queen who has conquered the liquor industry with the utmost passion. But she is good at hiding her own emotions. When she embarks on a special mission to save the sales branch she has been part of for six years, Yong Joo meets Yoon Min Joo.

Lee Jong Won is set to play the role of this man who understands her heart better than anyone and brings significant change to her life. Min Joo is a brewery owner who has shaken up the industry with his skills. While living the life of a brewer in a rural and quiet village, he becomes drawn to Chae Yong Joo, and a new romance saga is born.

Meanwhile, Shin Do Hyun will embody the character of Bang Ah Reum, a rational planning manager who competes with Che Yong Joo. He has a strong desire for recognition, which refuses him to lose, but he faces a big challenge soon.

Lastly, Baek Sung Chul is set to transform into Oh Chan Hwi, Chae Yong Joo’s best friend. He is a free-spirited man who roams around the country.

With this stellar cast ensemble, DrunRomancece is set to premiere on November 4 at 10 p.m. KST on ENA.

