ENHYPEN sets personal record as their 2nd full album ROMANCE : UNTOLD spends 14 weeks on Billboard 200, maintains stronghold at no 54

ENHYPEN has achieved yet another milestone in their career. Their second studio album, ROMANCE : UNTOLD, released in July, re-entered the Billboard 200 last week. The album held steady at No. 54 this week, marking an overall 14 weeks on the chart. With this, the septet earned their first album to achieve this feat.

According to updates on December 4, ENHYPEN's ROMANCE : UNTOLD claimed No. 54 on this week's Billboard Top 200 Albums chart. Last week, the studio album re-entered the top 10 on the chart following the release of its repackaged edition, ROMANCE : UNTOLD -daydream-.

Now, it is the group's first album to spend 14 overall weeks on the Billboard 200. In addition, ROMANCE : UNTOLD also jumped to No. 2 on Billboard's World Albums chart, marking its 20th non-consecutive week on the chart.

The album also ranked at No. 8 on the Top Current Album Sales and Top Album Sales charts, making it the eighth best-selling album of the week in the United States. Finally, ENHYPEN held steady at No. 39 on this week's Billboard Artist 100, marking their 64th overall week on the chart.

On July 12, ENHYPEN released their second studio album ROMANCE : UNTOLD, marking a special chapter of their career. It recorded a whopping 2 million pre-sales, overtaking Stray Kids' MAXIDENT and TOMORROW X TOGETHER's (TXT) The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION as the fastest album to achieve the feat.

It features a total of nine songs including the title track XO (Only If You Say Yes) and its English version feat. JVKE, Moonsturck, Your Eyes Only, Hundred Broken Hearts, Brought The Heat Back, Paranormal, Royalty, and Highway 1009. There's also a bonus track included in the CD version, Highway 1009 (narration).

Watch the music video for the title track here:

On November 11, the septet released the repackaged version ROMANCE : UNTOLD -daydream- with No Doubt serving as the lead track. This new edition earned similar success to their second studio album.

On the work front, ENHYEPN is now gearing up for their performance at multiple year-end festivals. They have also earned a nomination at the 39th Golden Disc Awards, set for January 2025.

