Did ENHYPEN's Jake tease XO (Only If You Say Yes) from ROMANCE : UNTOLD months before its release? See VIRAL video

ENHYPEN's latest album ROMANCE : UNTOLD has captivated fans with its release, particularly the song XO (Only If You Say Yes). Interestingly, a fan has claimed that Jake had teased this track months earlier, surprising fans who attended the group's 2024 WORLD TOUR FATE PLUS in Tacoma.

ENHYPEN Jake’s long kept spoiler for ROMANCE : UNTOLD goes viral

Following the release of ENHYPEN's latest album, ROMANCE : UNTOLD, and their music video for XO (Only If You Say Yes), on July 12, fans were treated to an unexpected revelation. One of the ENGENEs (ENHYPEN’s beloved fans), (@elixirjong on X) shared a viral video disclosing that Jake had teased the song XO months before its official release.

The incident took place during ENHYPEN’s 2024 WORLD TOUR ‘FATE PLUS’ in Tacoma on April 28, where a fan asked Jake to take a “BeReal” with them. In a spontaneous moment, Jake revealed a sneak peek about the title song XO (Only If You Say Yes) but immediately requested the fan not to share it publicly until the comeback.

This unexpected spoiler left ENGENEs surprised and intrigued. The video capturing Jake's slip-up gained traction online, amassing over 175K views, with fans praising the OP (Original Poster) for respecting Jake's request and waiting until the album's release to share the exciting news.

More about ENHYPEN’s latest album ROMANCE : UNTOLD

ENHYPEN's latest album, ROMANCE : UNTOLD, which is also their second full album, released on July 12 at 1 p.m. KST, and has garnered immense attention with its title track XO (Only If You Say Yes) featuring golen hour fame JVKE in its English version.

Watch ENHYPEN’s music video for XO (Only If You Say Yes)

The album, comprising eight new songs, explores themes of untold romances and personal growth. Achieving a record-breaking debut, it sold 1,883,143 copies on day one, surpassing its previous sales record. By July 13, both the album and title track topped iTunes charts in 10 regions, including Indonesia and Thailand, setting the stage for potentially higher sales as the week progresses.

