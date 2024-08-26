Everything we know so far about Lee Min Ho-Gong Hyo Jin starrer Ask the Stars: Cast, budget and more

Ask the Stars is a romantic science fiction which tells the story of an astronaut and a space tourist who fall in love at the space station. Lee Min Ho will be playing a South Korean OB/GYN and Gong Hyo Jin will be taking on the role of a Korean American astronaut. Here are the details of the upcoming drama.

Ask the Stars release

Ask the Stars is expected to be released in 2024 or the first half of 2025. The drama will be airing on tvN every Saturday and Sunday. A global release has not been confirmed yet. The filming began back in 2022.

Budget

According to reports, the budget for Ask the Stars took 5 years to prepare. The romance comedy has a budget of 50 billion KRW which is approximately 40.7 million USD. The big-budget space drama has been creating a lot of hype.

Cast

Lee Min Ho debuted in 2002 with the drama Romance. He rose to fame with the romance comedy Boys Over Flowers which is considered a classic. He is one of the most well-known faces of the Korean wave. The actor has also appeared in hits like Personal Taste, The Legend of the Blue Sea, The King: Eternal Monarch and Pachinko. Lee Min Ho will be leading the much-awaited drama Ask the Stars.

Advertisement

Gong Hyo Jin kick-started her career as a model and eventually turned to acting. She made her acting debut in 1999 with the film Whispering Corridors 2: Memento Mori. Her first appearance in a drama was in 2001 as she took the main role in Splendid Days. The actor is known for being a part of romantic comedies which always turn out to be a hit amongst audiences and critics alike. She is known for her roles in Don't Dare to Dream, It's Okay That's Love, When the Camellia Blooms and more.

Han Ji Eun, Oh Jung Se and Kim Joo Heon will also be appearing in important roles.

Crew

The project has been written by Seo Sook Hyang who is also known for hits like Wok of Love, Don't Dare to Dream, Pasta and more. She has also written for the upcoming drama Iron Family.

Park Shin Woo is directing Ask the Stars. He has also worked on popular dreams like It's Okay to Not Be Okay, Lovestruck in the City and Don't Dare to Dream.

Advertisement

Plot

Gong Ryong (played by Lee Min Ho) is a successful obstetrician-gynecologist who embarks on a life-changing journey as a space tourist. Despite his medical background, his venture into space is driven by a desire for adventure and self-discovery. His journey takes an unexpected turn when he comes across Eve Kim (played by Gong Hyo Jin), a Korean-American astronaut. Their fates intertwine and love blossoms during happy and challenging times in space.

ALSO READ: Lovely Runner’s Byeon Woo Seok, Love Next Door’s Jung Hae In and more: K-drama male leads who fell first in 2024