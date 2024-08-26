Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin's space romance Ask the Stars to air as Sat-Sun drama in 2025 first half? Report

Lee Min Ho, the top South Korean actor who is known for captivating audiences with his versatile roles across the screen will be soon seen leading the highly anticipated space romance K-drama Ask the Stars with Gong Hyo Jin. In new developments, Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin’s highly awaited space romance K-drama Ask the Stars has been reported to air in the first half of 2025 as tvN’s Saturday-Sunday drama.

On August 26, 2024, the South Korean media news outlet Star News reported that Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin starrer highly awaited space romance K-drama Ask the Stars is set to air in the first half of 2025.

According to the report, Ask the Stars has been scheduled to air as tvN’s Saturday-Sunday drama in the first half of 2025, however, the detailed schedule is presently under discussion and will be confirmed later.

Ask the Stars is an upcoming romantic comedy set in space following the story of an astronaut and a space tourist who meet at a space station and sparks fly between them. Ask the Stars is helmed by the noted It’s Okay to Not Be Okay director Park Shin Woo and has been penned by Don’t Dare to Dream writer Seo Sook Hyang.

Lee Min Ho will be seen playing the male lead Gong Ryong, a gynecologist who pays a lot of money to travel in space as a tourist. On the other hand, Gong Hyo Jin will take the female lead role of ace astronaut Captain Eve Kim, a perfectionist who can’t tolerate any mistakes.

According to the reports, the shooting for Ask the Stars was completed last year however, the time for the K-drama to air has been set just now.

Since Ask the Stars is being led by South Korea’s top stars Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin, the expectations are higher than the sky. Viewers are eagerly looking forward to seeing Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin’s romance. Ask the Stars also co-stars Oh Jung Se, Han Ji Eun, and Kim Joo Hun.

In other news, Lee Min Ho has reprised his role as Koh Hansu in Pachinko 2 and is currently starring in it.

