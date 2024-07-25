Everything you need to know about BLACKPINK's Jisoo's upcoming acting projects Influenza and Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint

BLACKPINK's Jisoo is not only a talented idol but has also proved her skills as a budding actor. Before her debut, she also appeared in several music videos including I'm Different by Lee Hi and Sulhyun featuring Bobby and Epik High's music video Spoiler + Happen Ending. She made a guest appearance in the 2015 drama The Producers and also featured in advertisements with Lee Min Ho and more. Finally, in 2021 she made her official debut as an actor with Snowdrop.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo's upcoming acting projects

Influenza

Influenza is a fantasy thriller which will be starring Jisoo, Park Jung Min and Kim Joon Han. Jisoo will be playing the role of Young Ju who is a rookie and is new to society. She has a hard time understanding her feelings especially when her boyfriend breaks up with her as he enlists for his military service. Confused with the situation, she sets out on a journey to meet her boyfriend but soon discovers that there is a zombie outbreak.

The story has been adapted from the novel Influenza by Han Sang Woon. The project is being directed by Yoon Sung Hyun who has previously worked on Time to Hunt, Bleak Night, Jury and more. The script was written by Ji Ho Jin and Han Jin Won. Ji Ho Jin also wrote for A Shop for Killers and When Time Stopped. Han Jin Won has worked on award-winning projects like Parasite and Okja.

On July 22, Jisoo confirmed that the series has wrapped up its filming as she posed pictures from the set to mark the filming completion.

Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint

Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint is a highly anticipated project especially because of the star cast. Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop, Chae Soo Bin, Nana, Shin Seung Ho along with Jisoo will be featured in the film. It is expected to be released in 2025. The film is based on the web novel Omniscient Reader by Sing N Song.

The film will tell the story of an officer employee Dokja who loves reading the web novel 'Three Ways to Survive the Apocalypse'. One day the word of the novel becomes a reality and Dokja knows how the story goes. With the pre-existing knowledge, he has to save the world from doom.

Kim Byung Woo is directing the film. He also took on the projects Take Point, The Terror Live and Written. His project The Great Flood is also under production.

On May 29, Lee Min Ho confirmed that the upcoming movie has wrapped its filming through an Instagram post.

More about Jisoo

Jisoo is the vocalist of the popular K-pop group BLACKPINK. She made her debut as a soloist in March 2023 with the album ME and the tile track Flower along with its music video.

On February 22, Jisoo launched her solo label BLISOO along with the official website and social media accounts. Her company seeks to "Transcend the boundaries of genres and fields, our mission is to share the happiness that JISOO creates in her own unique way". Fans congratulated her on the achievements. Many expressed their excitement and happiness as their favourite idol kicked off a new venture. In December 2023, all BLACKPINK members renewed their contracts with YG Entertainment for their group activities.

