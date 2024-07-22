BLACKPINK’s Jisoo wraps up new zombie thriller Influenza filming with Park Jeong Min; thanks cast, crew in new PIC

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, who was last seen in the romantic K-drama Snowdrop will be returning with a new K-drama soon alongside Park Jeong Min.

In new developments, Jisoo shared a new Instagram story announcing that she has completed filming for her forthcoming zombie thriller K-drama Influenza.

On July 22, 2024, Jisoo surprised fans with a new update about her upcoming zombie thriller K-drama Influenza filming.

Jisoo shared on her Instagram story that she has wrapped up Influenza filming with Park Jeong Min. She further thanked the cast and crew of Influenza in the story by saying “Thank you all for your hard work”.

Check out BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s Instagram story celebrating the wrap-up of Influenza here:

Meanwhile, Influenza is an upcoming zombie-thriller K-drama led by BLACKPINK’s Jisoo who will play Kang Young Joo, and Park Jeong Min who will portray Lee Jae Yoon.

Influenza will be set in an air defense unit in Seoul and follow the story of a recently broke-up couple, soldier Lee Jae Yoon and Kang Young Joo. As they are reeling from this news, a zombie apocalypse breaks out and they are stuck there.

As they try to make their way to each other once again, they are faced with dangerous zombies on their way who they must kill and survive. The story depicts the gradual progress of Kang Young Joo (Jisoo) and Lee Jae Yoon’s (Park Jeon Min) characters as they become better and stronger versions of themselves while fighting zombies.

Additionally, Influenza is based on a novel of the same name by Han Sang Woon. Further, the drama is penned by Parasite writer Han Ji Won and hailed by Time to Hunt director Yoon Sung Hyun.

Know more about Jisoo of BLACKPINK

Jisoo also known by her full name Kim Jisoo is a famous South Korean singer and actress. She is also a member of the iconic K-pop girl group BLACKPINK with whom she debuted in August 2016.

Jisoo made her acting debut with a small cameo in the K-drama Kim Soo Hyun’s The Producers. She finally played a lead role in the romantic and action K-drama Snowdrop alongside Jung Hae In.

