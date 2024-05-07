Shahid Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor Khan’s breakup did not affect Jab We Met’s shoot admits Imtiaz Ali: ‘No blemish...’

Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met is one of the most loved and iconic love sagas of all time. Be it the songs, the dialogues, the characters, everything hit the right chords and it continues to rule the hearts of the fans. But the one thing that helped make this film the way it is, was Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor’s chemistry.

Not many know that it was during this film that the couple who were dating at that time, broke up. But in a recent interview, the director of the film revealed that the shooting was not hampered because of their broken relationship.

Imtiaz Ali on shooting Jab We Met with Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor

Talking to Galatta India, Imtiaz Ali opened up about shooting for Jab We Met with Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor when they were in a rough patch of their relationship. The Amar Singh Chamkila director revealed that the couple split at the end of the shoot but that never showed on set.

He added that most of the film was shot and there were only two days after their 'so-called break-up' that they had to shoot. But praising both the actors, Imtiaz quipped that they were absolutely professional and there was no blemish, nothing at all despite so much happening in their personal lives.

Imtiaz Ali on the actual casting choice for Jab We Met

Imtiaz Ali in the same interview also opened up about his first choice for the film. It was none other than Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta. He revealed spending a lot of time with the Animal star during the filming of Socha Na Tha with the actor’s cousin, Abhay Deol.

The director added, “He is one of the best friends I will ever have. So I was trying to make it with him. But it never got made to the extent that many years passed… Bobby was doing some other work, so I thought let it be, let’s not make this film together. We shook hands on that.”

Further, the Rockstar director expressed that when he approached Shahid to play Aditya, he felt that the actor looked younger than he wanted his character to look. But then he felt that Shahid could wear glasses and wear clothes that would make him look older.

Imtiaz concluded by saying, “That time Shahid and Kareena were not doing supremely well. But these ups and downs keep happening in the lives of filmmakers and actors. But as filmmakers we don’t have to speculate like the stock market, judge what we think is right for a particular part and only that works. This is the learning of my life.”

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor’s work front

Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya alongside Kriti Sanon. The film did pretty well at the box office. And now he is all geared up for his next film Deva for which the actor has already begun shooting.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in the female-led comedy film Crew directed by Rhea Kapoor. This film also starred Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, and Kriti Sanon. Apart from this the release of the much-awaited, The Buckingham Murders directed by Hansal Mehta is awaited. It premiered at the 67th BFI London Film Festival in October 2023.

