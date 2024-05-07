Met Gala 2024: Rebecca Hall Says Danielle Frankel Gown And Hand-Painted Body Art Made Her Look Like 'Ophelia Resuscitated'
Rebecca Hall turned heads at the Met Gala in a stunning gown adorned with hand-painted art, embodying the event's Garden of Time theme.
Rebecca Hall looked stunning at this year's Met Gala on May 6. The event had a theme called Garden of Time, and Rebecca chose a flowing gown by designer Danielle Frankel.
The hand-painted art all over her upper body made her look like a walking masterpiece.
Rebecca Hall stuns in hand-painted floral dress at Met Gala 2024
Rebecca Hall told Vogue, “The fabric caught my eye and drew me in; it looked like water made of flowers or flowers made of water, but there was so much depth I found it intriguing,” she added, “When I put it on, it made me feel like Ophelia resuscitated and walking out of the lake dripping with flowers—and I thought ‘Yes, that's a strong concept to work with!’”
The designer, Danielle Frankel, explained that the fabric was printed with a watercolor effect and then hand-painted with delicate flowers. Frankel told Vogue, “The fabric is printed with a watercolor effect, and then hand-painted with florals that dégradé softly up the body, all made in Italy with a lot of intention,” she said. “We layered the fabric, played around a lot until we found the right way for it to hang on the body; not too feminine and feeling like it just swings off the body. I had worked with Rebecca earlier, she looked effortless in the intricate, pearl-embroidered look and wore it with such ease that I wanted to dress her again.”
Rebecca, who attended the Gala with her husband, Morgan Spector, expressed about the dress to the outlet, “I do love fashion!” she continued, “I know in a way it’s part of my job but I try to think of it as another place for play and creativity. Whenever I get swept up in other people's opinions or feel anxiety about the amount of eyes on this particular look, I try to short-circuit and remember that risk is part of the fun.”
This wasn't Rebecca's first time at the Met Gala. Back in 2021, she made a bold statement in a PVC and floral print taffeta gown by Batsheva.
Recently, the actress has starred in the Godzilla vs Kong sequel Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. The film will get a digital release on May 14, 2024.