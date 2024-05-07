Watch: Gervonta Davis and Devin Haney Confront Each Other at Las Vegas Nightclub

Professional boxers Gervonta Davis and Devin Haney have recently met with controversy. Both fighters were captured on video having a confrontational exchange in public that reignited their age-old feud.

The Dream’s devastating loss to Ryan Garcia followed by a few exchanges on social media with Davis, Haney and the undefeated fighter decided to take matters into their own hands as they appeared to have engaged in a scuffle.

Gervonta Davis and Devin Haney Confront Each Other In Person

Undefeated boxer Gervonta Davis recently posted a picture on Instagram next to a Mercedes Benz G63. This sparked a lot of speculation from fans hinting at the vehicle possibly belonging to Devin Haney.

As witnessed in the comments section, Davis confirmed the speculations. Tank also tweeted, “Tell them how I made you and your team dip out, and I'm on your side of town.” However, this tweet was quickly deleted by Tank.

This was also followed up by an Instagram story from Haney reposting Tank’s now-deleted post with the caption, “This n**** like my car so much, he took a picture next to it.”

The video shows the teams of Davis and Haney embroiled in a confrontational exchange. Although the words uttered by the fighters were inaudible, it most certainly appeared to be a hostile environment considering the history they shared.

Tank and The Dream have always seemed to have a strong disdain toward each other. Their infamous sparring session being the benchmark for most of the arguments, the footage was recently released by Davis where Haney appears to be taking a bad beating from him.

Gervonta Davis Goes Off on Shakur Stevenson in Recent Interview

Professional boxer and undefeated star Shakur Stevenson is one of the toughest fighters in the lightweight division. Hailing from the same weight class, it is no surprise that Tank and Sugar have shared a hostile relationship.

Gervonta Davis recently spoke on a potential fight against Shakur Stevenson. He proceeded to pick apart Sugar’s skills in the ring and explained his reasoning on why the undefeated fighter was no match for him.

On Cigar Talk, Tank said, “Show me something that he did outrageous.” Davis demanded the host to provide evidence for claims regarding Stevenson being Tank’s potentially toughest opponent.

He also claimed the 26-year-old fighter’s defense to be non-existent. Regarding power, Gervonta expressed his opinion of Shakur as having no capacity to hurt his opponents in the ring.

A lightweight clash between Shakur Stevenson and Gervonta Davis is inevitable. Both fighters possessing undefeated records are bound to face each other in one of the biggest match-ups that the sport has to offer.