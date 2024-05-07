Jolly LLB 3: Akshay Kumar clicks 'pretty in Pink' Huma Qureshi on their film sets; PICS

Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Huma Qureshi recently began filming for Jolly LLB 3. The announcement generated a lot of excitement in the industry, and today, on May 7, 2024, Huma Qureshi took to Instagram to share some beautiful pictures clicked by his co-star from the sets of Jolly LLB 3.

Huma Qureshi shares BTS pictures from Jolly LLB 3

Taking to Instagram, Huma Qureshi shared some stunning pictures from the sets of Jolly LLB 3. Surprisingly, the pictures are clicked by none other than Akshay Kumar. Huma captioned the post, "Pushpa Pandey is backkkkk and looking pretty in Pink #JollyLLB3 Clicked by the one and only @akshaykumar #pushpa #pink #onset @kangratalkies."

Check out the pictures here:

Akshay Kumar shares fun video from the sets of Jolly LLB 3

Taking to Instagram, Akshay Kumar shared a funny video from the sets of Jolly LLB 3 featuring Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla. In the video, Akshay and Arshad warn fans, asking who the real and fake Jolly is.

Akshay Kumar captioned the post, "Ab original kaun aur duplicate kaun, yeh toh pata nahi. But this sure is going to be a jolly good ride !! Stay with me. Jai Mahakaal #JollyLLB3 @saurabhshuklafilms @sirsubhashkapoor @starstudios @kangratalkies."

Check out the video here:

About Jolly LLB franchise

The first installment of the Jolly LLB franchise hit screens in 2013, with Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla in key roles. A sequel followed in 2017, with Akshay Kumar taking over from Arshad Warsi.

Pinkvilla was the first to report a year and a half back that Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi will be coming together for Jolly LLB 3 with Subhash Kapoor as the director. We also reported that the film will go on floors in 2024 and hit the big screen in 2025. Both Jollys will be at odds in the third installment, with Saurabh Shukla reprising his role as the judge. Makers have reportedly finalized a relevant case too for the movie.

