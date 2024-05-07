Viral Hit Episode 5: Spoilers From The Manhwa; Yoo Hobin Beats Pakgo At His Own Game

In the much-anticipated Viral Hit Episode 5, viewers will be taken on a journey through Hobin's intensive month-long training regimen during his absence from school. Fans will finally learn exactly what happened during this time, and just how far Hobin is willing to go to become stronger. For those who cannot wait for the episode’s release, however, here’s a sneak peek into the upcoming episode with spoilers from the manhwa.

Viral Hit Episode 5: spoilers from the manhwa

During the month that Hobin was absent from school, he dedicated himself wholeheartedly to intense training. Viral Hit Episode 5 will likely begin in a flashback of this time, where Hobin is depicted at home, emotionally shaken after his defeat against Pakgo. He then recalls the chicken master NewTuber telling him an uppercut could easily be used to counter his ‘get hit first’ technique. He decides to learn more, watching the other videos in hopes of learning a few tips. The chicken master gives three pieces of advice: to gain weight, foster a strong will, and build his stamina.

On his advice, Hobin begins drinking smoothies that taste terrible but are nutritious and working out. He even starts to go swimming with his fists closed as instructed, albeit at the public bath instead of at a pool. Hobin also learns a new technique, an MMA-style move that takes a long time to master, the low kick.

In the present, Hobin begins to incorporate his newfound knowledge and confidence into his fighting style, reverting to his old moves. As Pakgo grows overconfident, Hobin seizes the opportunity to strike, unleashing a series of ‘calf kicks’ instead of low kicks. This makes his fans mock him for missing. Initially mocked by Pakgo for his perceived ineffectiveness, Hobin's persistence with the calf kick catches the attention of his subscriber Ding, who explains its potency in delivering bursts of damage. Remembering the chicken master’s advice to evade and run if the opponent was in a different weight class, Hobin employ evasive tactics, skillfully maneuvering around the room. While doing so, he also ensures to keep delivering precise strikes to Pakgo’s calf.

Eventually, Pakgo realizes that Hobin had been gone a month just to practice this one move, and prepares to counter it. Taking advantage of his opponents focus on his legs, Hobin lands a powerful overhand hook on Pakgo. In another flashback, Hobin ruminates his past of being timid, and about how Pakgo's aggressive behavior made him turn out that way. He realizes that Pakgo is nothing but a bully that does not deserve to be feared.

Now, as Pakgo is sent flying by Hobin's overhand hook, his cohorts move to retaliate. Snapper attempts to protect Hobin, only for them to be deterred by the intimidating presence of Munseong. Munseong tells Hobin not to cry, though Hobin cries anyway. Through tears, he yells for his followers to like and subscribe to his channel. In the following weeks, Pakgo began being absent from school. Hobin's channel experiences a surge in subscribers after the fight, reaching a milestone of 100,000. In gratitude, Hobin releases a heartfelt thank-you video for his fans.

With their growing success, Snapper proposes the idea of hiring an editor to streamline their content. As Hobin doubts his idea, Snapper reveals that the conversation was being livestreamed already. In a surprising turn of events, Ding, the presumed Boomer commenter, offers to edit their videos. Though initially skeptical, Hobin and Snapper agree to interview Ding, expecting an old man. Viral Hit Episode 5 will likely end as their assumptions are shattered, when ‘Ding’ arrives at their class. It will turn out that Ding was actually a young and attractive high school girl.

For more updates on Hobin’s rise to stardom as he journeys towards being a Viral Hit, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The spoilers provided here are not official and should be taken with caution. Fans are advised to wait for the official release for canonical content.

