Tom Brady-Robert Kraft Massage Drama Explained

The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady netlfix special managed to have a reunion of the New England Patriots’ stars.

The show included former quarterback Tom Brady, who spent 20 years of his career with the franchise; the former head coach Bill Belichick, the CEO Robert Kraft, and the former players Rob Gronkowski, Randy Moss, and Julian Edelman.

The Sunday evening was filled with several hilarious jokes and laughter. However, a joke regarding the Patriots owner's 2019 scandal crossed the line, which didn't sit well with the seven-time Super Bowl champion. Brady took insults regarding his marriage and relationships but this was something out of line it seemed — a reminder of something that happened five years ago. What was it really about? Let's check out

Robert Kraft was charged with soliciting prostitution in 2019

In February 2019, at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida, Robert Kraft was accused of paying for s*x acts. He pleaded not guilty and denied getting engaged in any illegal activity. According to the prosecutors, as reported by NBC News, the NFL franchise's owner solicited a prostitute after he allegedly paid a spa for s*x acts on two different occasions.

The spa came under fire and was investigated in connection with the human trafficking case alongside other spas, and Kraft was among the 25 people detained by the authorities. As per Dave Aronberg, the Palm Beach County State Attorney, none of the 25 people were charged with human trafficking, but they were charged with committing prostitution and first-degree misdemeanor solicitation. It was later cleared, and the then-77-year-old pleaded not guilty as per the court filings of the state Circuit Court in Palm Beach County, Florida, reported the aforementioned source.

As per the investigators, Kraft, who allegedly went to the spa in January twice, ahead of the Patriots clinching the AFC Championship, was captured on surveillance video with a spa employee on both occasions. The investigators further said that he was caught in the video paying cash to an Asian woman ahead of being taken to the room where the authorities reported that s*xual activities occurred.

Kraft, whose wife passed away of cancer in 2011 later released a statement regarding the incident and apologised for “disappointed my family, my close friends, my co-workers, our fans and many others who rightfully hold me to a higher standard.”

A look at Tom Brady and Robert Kraft's massage drama

Jeff Ross, the one who convinced Tom Brady to do a roast show in his name, took over the centre stage for his turn. He mentioned something that focused on the Patriots owner's controversial 2019 scandal. The comedian said to the crowd, “So Tom became a Patriot and moved up to New England, and on the first day of training camp, that scrawny rookie famously walked into the owner Robert Kraft‘s office and said, ‘I’m the best decision your organization has ever made. Would you like a massage?’”

Soon after the joke, Brady went on towards the 58-year-old comedian and responded, “Don’t say that sh*t again.” Jeff then replies, “Okay okay He’s having fun, look at him,” while he looked towards the Patriots CEO saying, “I love what you do for the Jews, Robert Kraft. You’re incredible.”

This has reminded everyone of the 2019 outrageous act involving Kraft. The American sports executive and businessman is currently the CEO of Kraft Group and has owned the Patriots since 1994.

