Met Gala 2024: La La Anthony Dons Alexander McQueen’s Floral Ensemble Giving It Gothic Update; See Here

La La Anthony was among the first celebrities to step on the Green Carpet of Met Gala 2024. Anthony hosted the event along with Ashley Graham and Gwendoline Christie while it went live on social media platforms.

For the outfit, the TV personality perfectly donned herself to the theme of the gala, The Garden of Time. The actress opted for Alexander McQueen’s floral dress, a mixture of corset and puffball skirt, giving it a gothic upgrade.

Details of La La Anthony’s Met Gala 2024 outfit

La La Anthony’s black corset dress turned heads on the green carpet of the Met Gala event. The outfit swooned in with a red ghost orchid print on the frill of the gown to add some drama to the dress. Anthony paired McQueen’s piece with a lacey floral top, which coordinated well with the whole ensemble.

For the accessories, Anthony picked out dangling diamond earrings and a ring. The TV presenter threw her hair up in a noir pony with a ribbon bow to go with it. Light eye shades and dark lips complimented the look.

Airbnb’s creative adviser walked in with a white flower accent to play around with her outfit a bit. Anthony appears to be a romantic beauty from the 1960s in the garden, thanks to her attire, hair, makeup, and accessories. The actress was styled by Elly Karamoh. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

ALSO READ: From Doja Cat's Towel Dress To Cardi B's Massive Gown: A Look At Top 5 Viral Moments From Met Gala 2024

La La Anthony hosts the Met Gala 2024

The MTV star met with the celebrities attending the Met Gala to interview them about their outfits, styling, the theme of the event, and how many hours they took to get ready for the show. While preparing for the ceremony, Anthony spoke of how she would want to keep her questions light so the celebs would be ready to answer them.

La La Anthony said, “It’s a fun night, so it’s about keeping the questions light about the fashion and what inspired your look. Just be ready to answer those kinds of questions. Nobody’s trying to dig into your personal life or ask you anything uncomfortable. Everyone’s in high spirits—and we want to keep it that way.”

The Met Gala commenced at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 6. The event was streamed live on TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook. This year’s gala was co-chaired by Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth, among others.

ALSO READ: What Exactly Happens Inside The Met Gala After The Red Carpet? Explored As 2024 Event Draws To A Close