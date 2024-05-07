What does Chiranjeevi have to say about brother Pawan Kalyan contesting Lok Sabha elections? Find Out

Superstar Chiranjeevi expressed his love and support to younger brother and actor Pawan Kalyan for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The former shared a video on social media urging people to support Pawan Kalyan. Read on to know more.

Chiranjeevi urges fans to support brother Pawan Kalyan

Today, (May 7, 2024) the legendary actor Chiranjeevi took to his social media handle to express his support and love for his younger brother and actor Pawan Kalyan for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The actor shared a nearly two-minute video, in which he is seen passionately urging people especially his fans to vote for Pawan Kalyan.

Talking on a similar note, Chiranjeevi said, “He (Pawan) is the last-born member of our family, but he has always been first in serving others. My brother Kalyan has always thought about the well-being of others than himself. He often used his savings to help everyone from farmers to jawans.”

Further Chiranjeevi revealed that Brother Pawan Kalyan stepped into the film industry with no choice but decided to contest elections out of free will. Reacting to the criticisms and negativity around Pawan Kalyan, he said,'' It hurts us as a family when he's targeted, but I told our mother this is a sacrifice she has to make for other mothers. He has never been one to stay calm in the face of injustice, so he deserves to have his voice heard."

Pawan Kalyan gets Industry support

Besides Chiranjeevi, Nani also expressed his support for Pawan and he hopes that the actor-turned-politician will fulfill all the promises he made once he is elected. He wrote on his social media handle, “Dear @PawanKalyan gaaru as you are about to face the big battle of politics. As a member of your film family I hope you achieve everything you wish and keep all your promises. I am rooting for you and I am confident the entire fraternity is too. All the very best sir.”

Pawan Kalyan upcoming project

On the work front, Pawan will soon star in Krish-Jyothi Krishna's Telugu film Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1: Sword vs Spirit, alongside Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Vikramjeet Virk among others.

