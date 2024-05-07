Former WWE Star Reveals Cody Rhodes' Creative Frustration With Stardust Gimmick

Cody Rhodes is currently flourishing as the WWE Champion, winning the coveted prize after halting Roman Reigns' record-breaking title reign at WrestleMania 40. The second chapter of Cody's WWE career starting in 2022 has been remarkable with overwhelming success as a top star, contrasting to his initial run of 10 years.

The American Nightmare previously played a gimmick named Stardust, debuting in 2014. The character was a homage to his brother Dustin Rhodes' gimmick, Goldust. He wore a similar gold and black paint on his face and sported the same color gear. Stardust's gimmick didn't contribute much to Cody's career.

Viktor talks about Cody’s frustration

In a conversation with Ringside News, Viktor, the former member of WWE's Tag Team The Ascension, revealed Cody was frustrated with his career while portraying the Stardust gimmick. The Ascension member shared the locker room with Cody Rhodes at that time and observed his continuous dissatisfaction up close.

As per Viktor, Cody already knew at that time what he wanted to be, and he brought the best out of his peers. Viktor loved working with Cody back then. The current WWE Champion was different from the rest of the talent but in a good way.

Viktor added that Cody’s tenure as Stardust was frustrating for him. He revealed that even though Rhodes didn't show his emotions, he didn't like the way things were going but always remained positive. Cody made relentless efforts to move forward, for example, by using social media platforms, shared Viktor. In Viktor's opinion, things eventually worked out for him because he couldn't be stopped due to his continuous efforts and positive mindset.

Viktor & Stardust worked in the same stable for a brief period

Cody's Stardust gimmick appeared as a poor imitation of Goldust's character, lacking authenticity and creativity. It was one of the reasons the wrestling fans didn't take the gimmick seriously. Even though Cody's Stardust won the Tag Team Championship with Goldust, he was never meant to ascent beyond the midcard position in WWE.

In case you don't remember, Cody and Viktor worked together for a few months in the same team when Stardust joined hands with The Ascension, calling themselves The Cosmic Wasteland. Both Konnor and Viktor were referred to as henchmen by Stardust. The stable competed in PPVs like Night of Champions and Survivor Series, but they disbanded once Cody left the company.

